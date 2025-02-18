Nigeria: Kibet Wins Lagos City Marathon As Kenyans Maintain Dominance

17 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Kenya's Edwin Kibet won the 10th edition of the 2025 Access Bank Lagos city marathon male 42km race which was held on Saturday, February 15.

The lanky runner who won the 2023 edition began the race from National stadium in Surulere and solely kissed the breastape 2:14:19 to emerge winner, smiling away with the grand prize of $50,000.

Close to Kibet were other Kenyans Kipygon Nehemiah and the 2024 winner Bernard Sang who finished 2:16: 37 and 2:17:17 respectively carting away $40,000 and $30,000 as second and third cash prizes.

Also, in the women's category, Ethiopia's Gatu Hirpa finished 2:37:4 to emerge as the winner, followed by Alemnesh Guta who placed second at 2:38:1 while Ethiopia Jerono Peris took third with the same time 2:38:1.

Nigeria born athlete Gyany Nyango Boyi finished 8th position with 2:36:20 smiling home with N3m.

Past winners

2016- Abraham Kiptum (Kenya)- 2:16:19

2017- Abraham Kiptum (Kenya) - 2:15:23

2018- Abraham Kiprotich (France)- 2:15:06

2019- Sintayehu Leggese (Ethiopia)- 2:17:28

2020- David Barmasssi (Kenya)- 2:10: 23

2021- Emmanuel Nadba (Kenya)- 2:15:04

2022- Deresa Geleta (Ethiopia)- 2:11:58

2023- Edwin Kibet (Kenya)- 2:14:06

2024- Bernard Sang (Kenya)- 2:16:49

2025- Edwin Kibet (Kenya)- 2:14:18

The above shows the dominance of Kenya athletes who won seven edition, followed by Ethiopia with two while France won one.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.