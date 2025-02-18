Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Rangers Edge Remo Stars, Heartland Pip Shooting Stars in Dramatic Ties

Despite the loss, Remo Stars maintained their lead on the log with 48 points, while Rangers moved up to fourth position with 38 points.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 24 fixtures were concluded on Sunday with three games spread across the country.

The ties produced some thrilling encounters, with Rangers International FC and Heartland FC securing crucial victories over Remo Stars FC and Shooting Stars Sports Club respectively.

Rangers edge Remo Stars

Rangers International FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Remo Stars FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.

Midfielder Saviour Isaac opened the scoring for Rangers in the 30th minute, expertly converting a free kick from outside the 18-yard box.

Rangers doubled their lead in the 48th minute, courtesy of a well-crafted goal involving CHAN Eagles' Kenneth Igboke and Kingsley Maduforo.

Remo Stars reduced the deficit in the 85th minute, through Sikiru Alimi but it was too little too late to salvage the outcome of the match.

Despite the loss, Remo Stars maintained their lead on the log with 48 points, while Rangers moved up to fourth position with 38 points.

Late Drama in Owerri

Heartland FC of Owerri secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Sunday.

Chukwuma Agor had opened the scoring for Heartland in the 31st minute, but the Oluyole Warriors equalised through a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

However, Heartland were awarded another penalty kick in the dying minutes of the game, which John Bassey successfully converted, despite initial controversy surrounding the referee's decision.

Despite suffering back-to-back losses, Shooting Stars remained second on the log with 40 points from 24 matches.

Other result

In another match played on Sunday, Bendel Insurance secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes.

The concluding results of the matchday 24 encounters have shuffled the NPFL standings, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters in the coming weeks.