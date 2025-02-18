African Union Summit - African Development Bank President Highlights a Decade of Economic Transformational Impact

announcement

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, delivered a compelling farewell address to Heads of State and Government at the 38th African Union Summit, highlighting a decade of remarkable achievements by the Bank in driving Africa's economic transformation. Adesina's participation at the august continental gathering in Addis Ababa ended on a high note as African leaders considered and endorsed four Bank-led initiatives including the drive to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, measuring Africa's green wealth as part of its GDP, a $20 billion facility to provide Africa with a financial buffer and a roadmap for the continent to achieve inclusive growth and rapid sustainable development.

Adesina, who is also the Chairman of the Group's Boards of Directors, underscored the impact of the Bank's High 5s Agenda--Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa--which has impacted more than half a billion lives across the continent.

"It has been an unprecedented partnership to advance the goal of the African Union towards achieving Agenda 2063: the Africa we want," said Adesina who in February 2022, became the first president of the Bank Group to address the AU Summit.

During the final day of the assembly, several African governments and AU officials paid tribute to Dr. Adesina for his exceptional leadership of the Bank and strong global advocacy for Africa, He ends his tenure as the Bank Group's president on 1st September 2025.

The February 15-16 Summit saw the election of Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as Chairperson of the African Union Commission, taking over from Moussa Faki Mahamat. Algeria's Ambassador, Salma Malika Haddadi, was elected the Commission's Deputy Chairperson.

Reflecting on his tenure at the helm of the African Development Bank, Dr. Adesina said the Bank has transformed 515 million lives, including 231 million women, over the past decade:

127 million people gained access to better services in terms of health.

61 million people gained access to clean water.

33 million people benefited from improved sanitation.

46 million people gained access to ICT services, and

25 million people gained access to electricity.

He cited the landmark Africa Energy Summit held in Tanzania in January, where 48 nations signed the Dar Es Salaam Declaration to adopt bold policies in support of an initiative by the World Bank and the African Development Bank to extend electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030. That meeting, attended by 21 heads of state, secured $48 billion in commitments from the two institutions and an additional $7 billion from other development partners.

The Addis Ababa Summit endorsed the Dar Es Salaam Energy Declaration, the Baku Declaration by African Heads of State on Measuring the Green Wealth of Africa. The Assembly also adopted the African Financing Stability Mechanism, a groundbreaking initiative by the African Development Bank to provide $20 billion in debt refinancing for African nations alongside the Strategic Framework on Key Actions to Achieve Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa report which outlines key actions required to enable Africa to achieve, and sustain an annual growth rate of at least 7% of GDP over the next five decades.

On food security, Adesina cited the Bank's Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), the Dakar 2 Food Summit that mobilized $72 billion in 2023, and the $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Production Facility that was launched in May 2022 to avert a major food and fertilizer crisis triggered by global conflicts.

"The African Development Bank accelerated food production in Africa. Over 101 million people became food secure. We mobilized $72 billion to implement the food and agriculture delivery compacts across the continent," he stressed. With the support of the Bank, Ethiopia has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat production within four years and is now a wheat-exporting nation.

A Decade of Transformative Impact

With a strong focus on job creation, the Bank has trained 1.7 million youth in digital skills and is rolling out Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks to drive youth-led economic growth. "Our goal is simple: create youth-based wealth across Africa," Adesina reiterated.

Additionally, the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative has provided $2.5 billion in financing to over 24,000 women-owned businesses, said Adesina.

Over the past decade, the African Development Bank has invested over $55 billion in infrastructure, making it the largest multilateral financier of African infrastructure.

The Bank has also prioritized healthcare, committing $3 billion in quality healthcare infrastructure and another $3 billion for pharmaceutical development, including establishing the Africa Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation.

Historic Financial Mobilization for Africa

Under Adesina's presidency, the Bank achieved its largest-ever capital increase, growing from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion currently. The most recent replenishment of the African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional window, raised a record $8.9 billion for Africa's 37 low-income countries, setting the stage for a target of $25 billion for its upcoming 17th replenishment.

The Africa Investment Forum, a joint effort with eight other partner institutions, has also mobilized over $200 billion in investment commitments, reinforcing Africa as a leading investment destination.

As he bade farewell, the outgoing Bank chief expressed gratitude to the African Heads of State, the African Union Commission, regional economic communities, and the people of Africa for their unwavering support.

"As today will be my final attendance of the AU Summit as President of the African Development Bank, I would like to use this opportunity to immensely thank your Excellencies Heads of State and Government for your extraordinary support over the past ten years. I am very grateful for your always being there for the African Development Bank--your Bank. I am very grateful for your kindness, friendship, and partnership as we forged global alliances to advance the continent's interest around the world," he said.

The 2025 Summit under the theme, "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations," drew global political leaders and other dignitaries, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

Guterres reiterated calls for reform of the international financial architecture, which is hampering the development of many African economies, beset by expensive debt repayments and high borrowing costs, which limits their capacity to invest in education, health and other essential needs.

Prime Minister Mottley emphasized Africa's strategic role in shaping global economic trends, particularly highlighting the continent's control of 40% of the world's minerals. She stressed the importance of addressing emerging challenges like artificial intelligence, urging African nations to take a proactive role in technological advancement rather than becoming "victims of technology."

She also underscored the urgency of removing artificial barriers between Africa and the Caribbean, calling for the elimination of transit visa requirements to boost trade and integration. Mottley echoed demands for reparatory justice, noting that both the Caribbean and Africa began their independence journey with "chronic deficits" in resources, fairness, and opportunity.

Opening the Summit on Saturday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed urged continued unity among member countries in addressing the challenges.

"In a world marked by rapid change and multiple challenges, we find ourselves at the crossroads of uncertainty and opportunity. This movement calls upon us to strengthen our collective resolve, embrace resilience and foster unity across Africa", he said.