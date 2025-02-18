Liberia: 'Liberia No Longer a Transit Hub for Drugs'

The Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Atty. Anthony Souh, has sent a strong message to international drug cartels, declaring that Liberia will no longer be used as a transit hub for illicit drugs. His statement comes after a major border operation led to the interception of 2.34 kilograms of raw cocaine, valued at 126,840,000 Liberian dollars (approximately $126,000 USD at the Bo-Waterside border.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, Atty. Souh detailed how LDEA operatives, acting on a tip-off, arrested a Nigerian national, David Dioumessy, 44, who was traveling on a Guinean ECOWAS passport. The suspect attempted to smuggle the high-grade cocaine by concealing it within the lining of his suitcase.

According to the LDEA chief, the suspect tried to abandon his luggage after spotting security personnel conducting routine inspections. However, LDEA officers, who had been monitoring his movements, swiftly apprehended him.

"When he saw the customs and joint security officers entering, he attempted to bypass the checkpoint and leave his suitcase behind. What he didn't know was that he was already under surveillance. Our officers intercepted him, matched him to his suitcase, and upon inspection, discovered the drugs expertly hidden inside the lining," Atty. Souh explained.

The confiscated drugs were later tested in the presence of representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), confirming that it was raw cocaine.

Atty. Souh underscored that traffickers are exploiting Liberia's relatively low-risk profile to smuggle drugs to Europe and the United States.

"These criminals use Liberia as a transit point because we are not yet seen as a high-risk country for drug trafficking. Their strategy is to repackage and re-ship these substances from here to major international markets. But let it be known today--Liberia will not be a safe passage for drug cartels," he declared.

The LDEA chief reaffirmed that his agency is shifting its focus toward preventing drugs from entering the country rather than just arresting local users.

"If we can stop the flow of drugs at the border, our children will be safer. The fight against drug abuse cannot be won by simply arresting users--we must go after the importers, the traffickers, and the entire network behind them," he added.

To enhance its effectiveness, the LDEA has partnered with international agencies and trained its officers in advanced drug detection techniques. Atty. Souh revealed that smugglers are now using sophisticated concealment methods, including embedding drugs within fabric linings and reconstructing travel bags to make detection difficult.

"Our officers have been trained to spot these tricks. Without specialized training, you would never suspect that drugs were hidden inside that suitcase," he said, emphasizing the agency's growing expertise in drug interdiction.

The Bo-Waterside interception follows another recent seizure of heroin smuggled from Thailand, indicating that Liberia is being targeted by international syndicates.

"This is not an isolated case. Just last week, we arrested another trafficker who had smuggled heroin from Thailand. She has already been sent to court, and justice will take its course," Atty. Souh revealed.

The LDEA has also identified local accomplices who facilitate drug smuggling operations. Atty. Souh warned landlords and business owners against renting spaces to traffickers, urging citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities.

"These drugs are not just appearing in the country--they are being sheltered and distributed with the help of local contacts. If you know of such activities, report them. Together, we can stop Liberia from being used as a trafficking hub," he urged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the press conference, suspect David Dioumessy was transferred to Monrovia for legal proceedings. The LDEA has also engaged Guinean authorities to ensure that cross-border drug smuggling is tackled on a regional scale.

Atty. Souh assured the public that the government is committed to disrupting trafficking networks at all levels.

"We are not sitting idly by. We will go after the importers, the financiers, and the masterminds behind this illegal trade. Our message to drug traffickers is clear: Liberia is no longer a safe haven for you," he declared.

With increased border surveillance, tougher enforcement measures, and greater public cooperation, Liberia is taking bold steps to rid the nation of the drug trade. The LDEA is urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as the country intensifies its crackdown on traffickers.