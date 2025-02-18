Liberia: A New Methodist Church Emerges

The United Methodist Church in Liberia has split, with a faction emerging here as Liberia United Methodists for Biblical Christianity.

--Controversy over same-sex marriage and the enforcement of a new regionalization law have finally split the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, with the emergence of a new church faction.

At the just-ended 192nd Annual Conference held in Gbarnga, Bong County, the breakaway faction announced a new denomination tagged "Liberia United Methodists for Biblical Christianity."

Addressing the press on the formation of the new denomination, Rev. Dr. Jerry Perry Kulah said hurdles over the controversial regionalization policy and introduction of same-sex marriage in the United Methodist Church have allowed the rift.

He told the New Dawn that the new denomination will now be called New Wesleyan Methodist Denomination under the Global Methodist Church (GMC).

Dr. Kulah, formerly head of the Master's Program at the United Methodist University, explains that the UMC's evolving views on marriage and ordination contradict Biblical teachings and traditional Methodist values.

He references the 2020/2024 Book of Discipline, which now defines marriage as a "sacred, lifelong covenant between two consenting adults" instead of strictly between a man and a woman.

"Marriage is a God-ordained union between a man and a woman, consistent with the teachings of Scripture. Homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teachings and values, leaving us no choice but to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Annual Conference," Rev. Kulah declares.

He narrates that tensions within the UMC concerning same-sex marriage and theological alignment have thrown United Methodists into division.

Meanwhile, the deep split in the church followed last week's breakaway of 142 members from the 72nd United Methodist Church in Paynesville over same-sex practice.