Liberia: Time for Development

-Sen. Nuquay tells people of Margibi

The people of Margibi County have been urged to embrace development after politicking.

- Margibi County Senator Emmanuel Nuquay tells residents of the county that the time for politics is over, and now is the time for development.

He notes that division can ensue between people during political seasons, but after elections, the same people must coexist.

"I also want to say to you, those of you people that worked with me and those who did not work with me in 2020, the campaign is over; the election is long over; it's time for development."

Senator Nuguay was speaking in Larkay-ta Township in Margibi County District#4 where he had gone to break grounds for a US$54,000 Legislative project in Compound Town on February 15.

The project is the senior high section of the Larkay-ta Public School, which is now operating only at a junior high level.

The ceremony brought together Senator James Emmanuel Nuquay and some members of his team, Clan Chief Edwin K. Naimah, General Town Chief Alfred Cooper and many other local chiefs, Commissioner Martin K. Sanegba of Larkay-ta Township and other officials of the township, Representative Emmanuel O. Yarh and some members of his team.

Margibi County Education Officer Robert Zayzay, contractor head Thompson Nana, women, men, and students, among others, were also in attendance.

The project is expected to last for about three (3) months, beginning any time soon, according to the senator.

He says alongside the former county education officer of Margibi and members of his team, they derived two projects, including Farmington High School and an annex of the Larkay-ta Public School.

"All that we are doing here, we didn't just envision these projects, or you didn't just ask for it, and we decided to come here. When you asked, we went to the county education authority; we worked with them and derived the plan and today I'm happy we are doing the one in Larkay-ta."

Nuguay, who once was President Joseph Boakai's running mate, notes that his interactions with the commissioner have given him the impression that Commissioner Martin K. Sanegba of Larkay-ta Township seems to be a visionary, progressive, and dedicated young man.

He encourages the people of Larkay-ta to work closely with the commissioner and all other people who want to carry development in the area, including himself.

"When it's time for politics, we can divide, but now, it's time for development."

According to him, he does not like to do groundbreaking grounds because he does not like publicity about what he intends to do but what he has already done. He added that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Larkay-ta Public School senior high division has become a must for him because protocol dictates that.

He says the project does not just reflect his commitment made in 2020 but is also done to make them proud in the area for championing his cause.

Sen. Nuquay says he has observed the people of Larkay-ta crave development, and he is also building an annex to a clinic there, as they requested.

He calls on the commissioner, his team, and Mr. Joseph Mendee to identify places in the township where he can provide safe drinking water for the people.

He discloses that the county education office has already derived along with him a plan for construction of the Farmington High School along 26th Gate Road in Margibi County District#3.