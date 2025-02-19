Niger: A Stitch in Time - Empowerment and Self-Reliance in Ouallam, Niger

Hama Dawa, a Malian refugee in Ouallam, Niger, has transformed his tailoring skills into a thriving workshop that trains refugees, internally displaced persons, and local youth. His story is a strong example of how UNHCR and partners support self-reliance for both forcibly displaced and host communities.

The rhythmic whirring and click-clack of several machines stitching away is audible a few feet from a wooden shack in the middle of a refugee settlement in Ouallam, the chief town of Ouallam Department in Niger's Tillabéri region.

The sewing workshop belongs to Hama Dawa, a jovial 54-year-old Malian refugee, who lights up the room with his ready smile and witty jokes. He once owned a large and thriving atelier in his hometown of Ansongo in Mali's Gao region but was forced to abandon everything when he fled the escalating violence in 2012.

"I received a lot of support from UNHCR when I arrived in Niger in Mangayzé. They supported me with sewing machines when they learned I was a tailor. When I relocated to Ouallam, I received seven more. Today, I have ten machines," he proudly states.

With these machines, Hama set up his workshop and began sharing his skills and knowledge of sewing.

"I train so many people in sewing. I train refugees, internally displaced people and local youth," says Hama. His trainees pay a one-time fee of 5,000 XOF (about 7 USD) and then contribute 500 XOF (less than 1 USD) monthly to help with maintenance and other running costs. In 2024 alone, he had 20 trainees.

"I chose sewing as a profession. I really love what I do," says Salamatou Yaye, a young Nigerien woman, as she stitches together a blouse. "Hama Dawa teaches us a lot about living together and respect, and we are very happy with him. Here, we learn quickly. I have been here since [August 2024], and I have learned a lot."

Challenging economic context

Despite its own challenges, Niger has shown exceptional generosity through its open-door policy, allowing refugees to contribute to the economy. However, forcibly displaced and host communities in Ouallam continue to face significant difficulties, particularly regarding economic opportunities and the adverse effects of weather events such as droughts and floods, which impact their livelihoods.

"At times, the clientele is scarce here. In between peak periods like Ramadan and other feasts, there are periods when we have barely one customer a week," says Hama, explaining how this situation affects his activities.

Encouraging self-reliance through vocational training and income-generating activities is therefore vital for a sustainable response and reducing dependency on aid. UNHCR's support for Hama fits squarely within a larger initiative aimed at encouraging self-reliance for not only the 6,000 Malian refugees in Ouallam but also for half a million Malian refugees, Burkinabe asylum seekers, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host community members affected by the Sahel humanitarian crisis in Niger.

Hama Dawa, Malian refugee, 54, instructs a trainee in his tailoring workshop in Ouallam refugee settlement. "I received a lot of support from UNHCR when I arrived in Niger in Mangayzé. They supported me with sewing machines when they learned I was a tailor." © UNHCR/Helen Ngoh By building skills, providing financial resources, and strengthening income-generating activities, the intervention helps families build stability and independence, reducing long-term reliance on aid and strengthening the resilience of the entire community.

In Ouallam, UNHCR works closely with the Government of Niger and NGOs to implement various programs, including agriculture, vocational training, and income-generating activities benefiting forcibly displaced and host community members.

"For over a decade, Malian refugees like Hama Dawa have shown incredible strength in adversity. Our goal is to support this resilience by providing the tools and opportunities to help them maintain stability," says Oumarou Amadou, UNHCR's livelihoods focal person in Tillabéri. "Those who arrived in 2012 are no longer in a situation of emergency, so we focus on encouraging self-reliance and social cohesion. But even when people are newly displaced and in emergency situations as is the case in some parts of Tillabéri, self-reliance is an essential component of our response strategy from the onset. We ensure that refugees and locals can thrive together by including host community members in our livelihood initiatives."

Refugees, IDPs, and locals currently have access to 28 hectares of land for agricultural and market gardening activities, benefiting 300 families directly and helping to improve food security in all of Ouallam. With support from UNHCR, 45 other families have started livestock farming. In 2024, 200 people were selected to receive vocational training in welding, mechanics, and tailoring, with Hama helping to train some of them.

There is a strategic effort to engage partnerships by working with the government's agriculture, livestock, and community development services help monitor and offer technical support in these programs, while partner NGOs CIAUD and Good Neighbours pilot the vocational training projects.

"In addition to this," explains Amadou, "we're providing financial education and entrepreneurship training to make sure these activities are sustainable. UNHCR is also supporting small businesses and helping to set up village savings and credit associations to boost economic independence and strengthen the community's social fabric.

"Given the challenging economic situation, we're focusing on improving how we coordinate livelihood projects with our partners. We're also working to bring development organizations together to take unified action and make a bigger impact on boosting economic activities in Ouallam."

Meanwhile, Hama is committed to improving his atelier and motivating his trainees to remain focused on their training.

"What I want to have now is a permanent structure because this one is no longer holding up," says Hama. "And with more machines, fabrics and materials, I can produce and sell items in the market, even out of Ouallam, without waiting for customers to come here."

Salamatou on her part is certain that she can make a living from the sewing business she plans to set up upon completion of her training with Hama.

"When I finish my apprenticeship, I will be able to support myself and my family," she says with a hopeful smile. "I want to have my own workshop, and maybe I will even be the seamstress for the authorities."

More than anything else, Hama is proud to have come this far and be able to stand on his own.

"UNHCR has done a lot for us and continues to do so, but we cannot depend on them 100 per cent. It's been nearly three years since I received any support from UNHCR. I am proud of that and of the work that I am doing here."