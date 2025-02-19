Kenya: Museveni Calls Besigye's Hunger Strike 'Unprincipled Blackmail'

Nile Post
Kizza Besigye.
18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has criticized opposition figure Kizza Besigye's hunger strike, describing it as an 'unprincipled blackmail.'

Museveni in a statement Tuesday addressed concerns surrounding the detained opposition leader's health, emphasizing that the government has ensured adequate medical care.

He asserted that the opposition leader has access to government medical facilities in prison and has also been attended to by his personal doctors at private clinics.

"If there was need for any additional medical care, the Government would be advised. However, in this case, Dr. Besigye was on hunger strike," read his statement in part.

"That is part of the cause for his weakness that we could see in the pictures that were in the newspapers. Is that not unprincipled blackmail?"

The Ugandan leader questioned Besigye's use of a hunger strike as a means to gain public sympathy and push for bail, rather than seeking a quick trial to address the charges against him.

Museveni also sought to reframe the public discourse, urging Ugandans to focus on why Besigye was arrested rather than his detention conditions.

Besigye, a longtime critic of the Museveni administration and a former presidential candidate, was arrested in Nairobi's Riverside area last year on allegations of planning to jeopardize Uganda's security infrastructure.

He would later be charged in a military court with illegal possession of a firearm, threatening national security, as well as treachery, which carries the death sentence. He denies the accusations.

His supporters have called for his immediate release, citing concerns over his health and the political nature of the charges against him.

Besigye's arrest and hunger strike have sparked a renewed debate over political freedoms in Uganda, with human rights groups calling for due process and fair treatment in his trial.

The opposition has accused the government of using unconstitutional tactics to suppress dissent, a claim the authorities have denied.

Museveni's remarks come on the back of calls for his unconditional release from the international community including a statement by human right defenders among them Amnesty International.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.