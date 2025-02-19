Uganda: Museveni Calls for Quick Trial of Besigye, Questions Hunger Strike

Dr Kizza Besigye flashes his political symbol to supporters and well-wishers on arrival in Makindye.

We are not for vengeance, but the danger of the killers must be removed

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to focus on the need for a swift trial to address the charges against opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, rather than speculating about his arrest.

Addressing the nation, Museveni acknowledged public anxiety surrounding Besigye's detention but emphasized that the key question should be: "Why was Dr. Besigye arrested?" He insisted that a speedy trial would bring the facts to light, warning that promoting insecurity by fueling unfounded claims could endanger the country.

Besigye, a longtime rival of Museveni and former presidential candidate, was arrested on charges linked to alleged incitement of violence.

His detention has sparked outrage among his supporters, further amplified by concerns over his health. While in prison, Besigye has reportedly been on a hunger strike a move Museveni described as "unprincipled blackmail" suggesting the opposition figure should push for a trial rather than resort to what he called sympathy tactics.

Museveni sought to downplay worries about Besigye's health, stating that prison medical facilities were available and that his personal doctors had visited him, even taking him to private clinics.

"If there was any need for additional medical care, the government would be advised," Museveni said.

The delay in Besigye's trial, according to Museveni, stems from a court ruling that identified gaps in the military court system, leading to a transfer of the case to civilian courts.

"The military court was ready for the trial. Let us wait for the civilian court," he added, assuring the public that both the government and legislators were working to resolve the legal hurdles.

Uganda's Supreme Court recently ruled that some cases previously handled by military courts should be moved to civilian courts to ensure due process, a decision that has further complicated Besigye's legal journey.

Museveni framed his remarks within Uganda's broader history, reiterating the country's stance on peace and reconciliation while maintaining that those who threaten stability must be held accountable.

"We are not for vengeance, but the danger of the killers must be removed," he said, indirectly alluding to the need for law and order.

As the nation awaits the next legal steps, Museveni's call for calm and patience highlights the delicate balance between ensuring justice and maintaining public confidence in the judicial process.