Nigeria: CBN Asks Bank Directors With Non-Performing Insider Loans to Resign

18 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed bank directors with non-performing insider-related loans to step down immediately.

The apex bank gave the directive on Monday in a circular signed by Acting Director of Banking Supervision, Adetona Adedeji.

Insider loans are loans granted by a bank or financial institution to its own executives, directors, employees, major shareholders, or other related parties.

The CBN explained that the move is to strengthen corporate governance and risk management within the banking sector.

"Directors with non-performing insider-related facilities are required to step down immediately from the board, while the bank should commence immediate remediation of the loans through the recovery of the collaterals including the shareholdings of the affected directors," the circular reads.

The CBN further said in line with the provisions of Section 19 of the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020, all banks are to implement the following directives regarding the insider-related facilities in their books.

"Insider-Related Facilities Approved by the CBN without Specific Timelines: Banks are required to regularise within 180 days, all insider-related facilities above the limits prescribed in Section 19 (5) of the BOFIA, 2020, which were approved by the CBN without specific timelines.

"Accordingly, all affected individual director-related facilities should be brought within the prescribed limit of 5 percent of the bank's paid-up capital, while the aggregate insider facilities for the bank should not exceed the 10 percent paid-up capital limit," the CBN said.

On insider-related facilities approved by the CBN with specific timelines, the apex bank said all loans must be regularised within the permitted timelines.

The CBN added that banks are expected to comply with the directives effective immediately in adherence to regulatory requirements and sound corporate governance practices.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.