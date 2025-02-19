Nigeria Immigration Service Arrests 40 Illegal Immigrants in Oyo State

18 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Folashade Ogunrinde

The arrests were made possible by credible intelligence, which led officials to the hideouts of the illegal immigrants.

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 40 foreign nationals in Akinyele Local Government Area for residing in the country without proper documentation.

Oyo State Comptroller of the NIS, Tayo Dada, said the arrests were made based on credible intelligence that led officers to the individuals' hideouts.

The arrested individuals include 27 Cameroonians, two Ghanaians, 10 Beninoise, and one Togolese national.

"Of the 40 arrested, eight (8) are females, and 32 are males between the ages of 18 and 35 years. While ten (10) of them are farmers, thirty (30) others claim to be into online marketing," Mr Dada said.

The NIS Comptroller said that during interrogation, it was discovered that all 40 individuals entered Nigeria through unauthorised entry points and lacked proper documentation such as residence cards or travel documents.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has ordered the repatriation of the individuals to their respective countries of origin.

Nigeria's porous borders

Nigeria's porous borders have been a longstanding challenge for the country's security and immigration authorities. In 2013, the federal government revealed the discovery of 1,479 illegal border crossing points.

The country's extensive 4,047 km land border, shared with countries like Cameroon, Chad, Benin, and Niger, makes comprehensive monitoring difficult. This lack of effective border control has facilitated illegal activities, such as smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal migration.

To address these challenges, the federal government launched a N52 billion e-border surveillance system in 2019. The system aims to track and manage border activities in real-time from 80 border posts across the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.