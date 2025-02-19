Nigeria: 789 Ex-Terrorists Undergoing De-Radicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reintegration - Nigeria's Defence Chief

He said that more than 120,000 insurgents and their families had surrendered since the inception of the programme.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, says about 789 ex-terrorist combatants are undergoing the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRR) programme under the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) initiative.

Mr Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Sayo Olatunde, made this known at the OPSC Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the programme was initiated due to the mass surrender of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province members, induced by well-coordinated operations by all stakeholders.

He said that more than 120,000 insurgents and their families had surrendered since the inception of the programme, adding that the 789 ex-combatants were expected to graduate within the year.

He also said that the meeting was centred on devising modalities to ensure the proper reintegration of the first of two batches, consisting of 391 clients, into their states.

The CDS said the meeting would further provide a critical platform for a reflection on the collective efforts concerning the de-radicalisation initiative while assessing their progress and strategising against anticipated challenges.

"I must state that your relentless efforts and commitment to ensuring national security are highly appreciated.

"The successes recorded so far are a testament to your resilience and commitment to duty.

"In spite of the successes, we must remember that there is a lot more to be done, hence the importance of this stakeholders meeting.

"We currently have a total of 789 ex-combatants undergoing a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration programme under the initiative who are expected to graduate this year.

"Today's meeting will, therefore, centre on coming up with modalities to ensure the proper reintegration of the first of two batches consisting of 391 clients into their states," he said.

Musa urged benefiting state governments to facilitate the seamless reintegration of the ex-combatants by providing additional support to ease the transition process.

He expressed optimism that working closely with local and traditional authorities would help states deploy security apparatus at their disposal to effectively track and monitor the progress of the reintegrated ex-combatants.

"I must emphasise that all stakeholders must be actively involved in this reintegration process to foster resilience.

"Do not also forget that the importance of this meeting is ensuring lasting peace and security in our country," he added.

The Commander of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), Yusuf Ali, in his remarks, said that OPSC was a multi-agency humanitarian scheme backed by extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as International Humanitarian and Human Right Laws.

Mr Ali said that the programme, which commenced in 2016, successfully processed 2,190 clients comprising 2,163 Nigerians and 27 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

He said that all the foreign clients were transferred to their respective national authorities for reintegration.

According to him, between July and November 2024, a total of 825 clients were transferred to the DRR Camp to commence training.

"Among them are 14 foreigners from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

"It is also important to mention that 22 clients were subsequently transferred to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri for further evaluation and management."

The commander added that the meeting was to work out modalities for the smooth transfer of the clients presently in the camp to their national and state authorities for reintegration after graduation in March.