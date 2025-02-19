Nigeria: Boko Haram - U.S. to Audit Aid Funds to Nigeria

The United States Mission to Nigeria has announced an investigation into how past aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries has been utilised.

This follows US President Donald Trump's January 20, 2025, decision to suspend all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns about global destabilisation and misalignment with American interests. The move responds to growing calls for a comprehensive review of US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds.

In a post on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the US Mission to Nigeria confirmed that monitoring systems are in place to track past assistance provided by the US government.

"Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients," the mission stated.

The US Mission also condemned the ongoing violence perpetrated by Boko Haram in Nigeria.

"The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region," it declared.

The statement further highlighted Boko Haram's official designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US Secretary of State on November 14, 2013. The designation aims to block the group's assets, restrict its fundraising, prosecute its members and prevent their travel to the United States.

The U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to working with Nigeria and regional partners to combat terrorism and enhance security in West Africa.