Nigeria: Jonathan Wants Military to Be Excluded From Election Duties

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has declared that the military should be excused from getting involved in election security as well as the day-to-day management of elections as is done in other parts of the world, particularly developed countries

Speaking at the official launch of two books, Selected Readings in Internal Security and Selected Readings of Election Security Management, Jonathan, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said, "Here in Nigeria, we overstretch the army. In most other countries, the military doesn't get involved in the day-to-day management of elections.

In some countries, they are used to manage strategic systems. The Air Force and the Army are used to carry and convey materials to dangerous areas.

"But manning polling boots, staying around, the military is never used. I just came back from Botswana some months back during the election. It's a very small country with a small population, so almost all the police officers were used for the election.

"What the military does is that those regular duties that the police officers were doing, including securing the police headquarters, the military took over. So, the military high command only posted military officers to secure government assets and facilities.

He continued, "We talk about technology, and even with the technology, we still have problems. In other countries, they use the simplest form of voting. In fact, there was a table there. They put the ballot box for every candidate. And you, the voter, you go, and you just go and pick.

"Of course, you must pick from all the candidates. They just put a long table. Every candidate has his ballot papers put there.

As a voter, you pick a candidate and then you go to where you will vote, where it is secret. You take the candidate of your choice, put it in one envelope, and put it in the ballot paper.

"And you throw other ones in the waste paper basket. And nobody picks more than one. If it is Nigeria, one person for his candidate, you want to pick ten or more.

"The system has a way that if you pick more, it could be detected. And you don't even see one police officer there to conduct human behavior. You don't see any police. The electoral management officers, polling agents and so on, were sitting there and watching.

"The police were outside because they use secondary school and primary schools as polling stations. Then each of the classrooms have different polling units. So the police stay here. If there is an issue, they will call them in.

"Otherwise, you don't see police wherever you go. And that is a standard in so many countries. But here, we fully do the wrong thing.

"And we, Nigerians, celebrate the wrong thing. And I believe one day, the country will get to the level where people will reject bad behavior. And when we get to the level that we reject bad behavior, this issue will not happen again.

Continuing, Jonathan said, "Having been the president of the country before, when you talk about internal security, it's an area that touches my heart. And especially when you talk about election security, it's an area that touches my heart.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One gets worried when it comes to Nigerian elections.

Just like Solomon Arase said, "The key actors in elections are the electoral management body, in our own case, the INEC, and the police. And sometimes elections are done in an open line. Why so? I don't think I can say clearly that because people lack knowledge.

"I think they don't lack the knowledge to willingly do the wrong thing. Because we're in a society where we accept the wrong thing and celebrate those who do the wrong thing. And if we go to the level where society will not accept the wrong thing, people will no longer do the wrong thing.

Vanguard News