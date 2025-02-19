West Africa: Niger Republic Bars Nigerians From Entry, Rejects Ecowas Passport

The Republic of Niger has implemented new restrictions on Nigerians travelling with the ECOWAS passport, now barring entry for those with the travel document.

The move is coming after Niger, along with Mali and Burkina Faso, recently withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

While Niger maintains an open border with Nigeria, new immigration measures are being enforced at key border crossings, including Illela in Nigeria and Konni in Niger.

Cross-border traders and commuters are now facing significant challenges as the Nigerien authorities no longer recognise the ECOWAS passport as a valid travel document.

In a phone interview with an immigration officer at the Jibia/Magama Border in Katsina State late Tuesday, the officer who pleaded anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the issue, confirmed that Nigerien authorities had begun enforcing the ban.

"They no longer recognise Nigerians travelling into Niger Republic holding the ECOWAS Travel Certificate (ETC) or ECOWAS passport as of this morning (Tuesday)," he said.

The officer also mentioned that Nigerian immigration authorities are not yet applying the same restrictions to Nigerien citizens, waiting for further directives from higher authorities to fully implement the measures.

The ECOWAS Travel Certificate (ETC) and ECOWAS passport are travel documents that allow holders to move freely among the member countries of ECOWAS.

Although no official communication from the Nigerien government yet, affected travellers fear that the situation could worsen, disrupting trade and movement across the border.

When contacted on Monday, the Head of Communication ECOWAS Commission, Joel Ahofodji, said the regional bloc was unaware of Niger Republic's policy to bar ECOWAS passport holders.