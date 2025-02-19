Nigeria: Tinubu, Akpabio, Buhari, Others Mourn As Clark Dies At 97

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, and other prominent Nigerians have mourned the demise of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the former federal commissioner of information and respected leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Chief Clark, 97, was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

He led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor and state and federal cabinet member.

He was also a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

On behalf of the federal government, the President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, extended his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

President Tinubu described his passing as a deeply sobering loss.

Reflecting on the life of the late elder statesman , the President said Chief Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria's political firmament for nearly six decades.

Also, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the death of elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark as a monumental loss to Nigeria, the Niger Delta, and all who cherish unity, fairness, and national progress.

According to him, Clark's dedication to Nigeria's unity and development will remain evergreen in the hearts of those who knew him.

In a condolence message yesterday in Abuja, Akpabio paid tribute to the highly revered Niger Delta leader, stating that his demise marks the end of an era.

For his part, former President Muhammadu Buhari said Clark's death has caused deep sorrow in his heart and that of many, and that his departure is a loss for the nation.

Calling him an "iconic statesman," the former president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the late Clark was a leader dedicated to reforms whose commitment to the development of his community and the nation would always be remembered.

The former president said the late Ijaw leader had left an indelible imprint on the nation and that Nigeria had lost an iconic statesman and a distinguished leader in his passing.

He urged the Clark family and fellow citizens in the country's Delta region to uphold his numerous achievements.

On his part, former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, described Chief Clark's passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, he said the nation has lost a "voice, patriot, statesman, defender, and shining light."

The Nigerian Governors ' Forum (NGF) has mourned the death of two statesmen, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

In a statement signed by its chairman and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NGF said it joined President Bola Tinubu and every stakeholder in the Nigerian project to mourn the passing of the eminent personalities.

Part of the NGF statement reads, "The deaths of the nonagenarians are a massive depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance."

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the late Clark as a veteran freedom fighter who mentored many nationalists and patriots.

Atiku said Clark's death came when the nation was still mourning the demise of exemplary statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo, 96.

The former Vice President described Clark, the Ebi-Ebekekere, Owei of Western Ijaw in Delta State, as a Trojan warhorse in the battlefields for independence.

"Above all, he was a diehard proponent of nation-building, true federalism, equity, and good governance.

"Undoubtedly, he was a veteran freedom fighter, educationist, philanthropist, legal luminary, and astute administrator who mentored many nationalists and patriots like us," he said.

Former Senate President David Mark has also lamented the demise of two elder statesmen and patriots, Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

"Their demise marks the end of an era, thus creating a void in Nigeria's socio-political landscape," Mark stated in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Mumeh.

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has extended condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town in Delta State on the death of their father, Chief Edwin Clark.

Fubara said the tragic news of the death of Chief Clark, made public on behalf of the family by Prof C. C. Clark, was rather heart-wrenching, given the impact of such a loss.

The governor said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of our beloved father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark. Despite his age, he remained active, serving government leaders as a beacon of hope and conscience."

PANDEF mourns Clark

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as a national patriarch, a renowned lawyer, activist, and politician,

PANDEF national chairman, Dr Godknows Igali, , revealed that Clark died in Abuja late on Monday, surrounded by family and loved ones.

PANDEF national publicity secretary, Olorogun Obiuwevbi Ominimini, in a statement, said Chief Clark was also the leader of the people of the South-South region of Nigeria and the Ijaw ethnic nationality, in particular.

He founded PANDEF and South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBL), amongst many others.

"Pa Clark was a towering figure in Nigeria for over 75 years of active public service. He is known for his tireless advocacy for justice, equality, and human rights. His contributions to the legal profession, politics, community development, and the educational sector, where he founded several universities, are immeasurable," he said.