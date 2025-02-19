Nigeria's Census Key to Tackling Climate Risks - Experts

Experts have emphasised that Nigeria's upcoming national census is crucial for addressing climate change risks, as accurate population data is essential for shaping sustainable policies.

The Population and Housing Census, the first to integrate biometric technology, will provide critical datasets to guide Nigeria's response to climate-induced crises.

With this data, policymakers can track population displacement from climate disasters, assess environmental degradation, and implement targeted adaptation strategies.

According to the National Population Commission (NPC), the census goes beyond merely counting people--it offers insights into how extreme weather events like flooding, desertification, and erosion affect communities.

Nigeria's vulnerability to climate change is well documented. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) reports an increase in extreme weather events, highlighted by the devastating 2022 floods that displaced over 1.4 million people.

This underscores the need for precise demographic and geospatial data to improve disaster response and mitigation efforts.

"We no longer live in a predictable climate cycle. Last year's prolonged rainy season and record-breaking floods disrupted communities nationwide. Without accurate data, we can't plan effectively for these realities," said a climate expert and environmental policy analyst, Umar Adamu.

The NPC has revealed that the census will include specialised questions assessing the direct impacts of climate change on Nigerian households.

These questions will provide insights into weather pattern changes, crop yield reductions, air quality deterioration, and increased water scarcity.

Geospatial technology will also be leveraged to map high-risk climate zones, helping policymakers identify vulnerable populations.

"Delays in conducting this census could mean lost opportunities to implement climate resilience strategies backed by data. We need this information to plan for the future, not just react to disasters," said Adamu.

According to Stanley Onyeka Nwosu, a communication strategist and development expert, population data will be superimposed over climate vulnerability maps for the first time, offering valuable insights into where people are most at risk.

A case study from Borno State highlights the potential impact of such data. After severe flooding in Maiduguri, NPC analysts overlaid geospatial data on flood zones, identifying the number of affected buildings and their ownership status. This helped the state government and humanitarian agencies allocate resources more effectively.

The NPC is making the upcoming census largely paperless to reduce environmental impact. Digital data collection will minimise paper waste, and electronic transmission will reduce carbon emissions associated with physical transportation.

"We are transforming the census process to be more environmentally friendly. This aligns with Nigeria's climate commitments under the Paris Agreement," said an NPC source.

With the federal government yet to announce a final date for the census, climate advocates stress the urgency of moving forward.

The census can transform climate policy, disaster response, and sustainable development planning.

Nigeria's future depends on its ability to count and protect its most vulnerable populations.