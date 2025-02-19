Nigeria: Police Dismiss Portable's 'Madman' Claims, Insist Singer Remains Wanted

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed claims by controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, that he is undergoing psychiatric treatment.

The police insist the singer remains wanted in connection with an alleged assault on government officials.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Portable declared that he is a "madman" receiving treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

He made the statement while pleading with Nigerians and the Ogun State Government following the police's declaration of him as a wanted individual.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, maintained that Portable must surrender himself for investigation.

"Portable will come and submit himself. He cannot be in the psychiatric hospital in Aro. Everybody knows he is a wanted person. If he is in any facility, the police must be informed. He is a wanted man," Odutola said.

The police declared Portable wanted after an alleged violent confrontation with three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office. The affected officials--TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi--were reportedly attacked during an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they first encountered Portable's father at Odogwu Bar, who claimed the singer was unavailable. Shortly after, Portable allegedly arrived with a firearm and, along with nine thugs, attacked the unarmed officials. The officials sustained injuries but managed to escape and report the incident to the Ota Area Command, which later transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

While nine of Portable's associates were arrested, the singer reportedly fled the scene and has been in hiding since.

The police revealed that multiple invitations were sent to Portable, requesting his appearance at the command's headquarters, but he repeatedly ignored them without providing any legal representation.

"Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted," Odutola added.

Reacting on Instagram, Portable claimed he was being framed due to his association with Senator Adeola Solomon, popularly known as Yayi, who represents Ogun West. He also reiterated that he has a mental health condition and receives treatment at the psychiatric hospital.

"I fear government. I am a Federal Government liability. I am a madman and take medications regularly. You can confirm from Aro Hospital--I have a patient card. I am not a thief; I help people," Portable insisted.

In response, Damilare Oloyede, the Special Assistant on New Media to Senator Adeola, distanced the lawmaker from Portable's legal troubles.

"Portable should be responsible for once. Senator Yayi won't help him in this predicament--it is purely a result of his irresponsibility, lack of decorum, and display of lunacy (as he himself admitted). Name-dropping won't help him evade justice," Oloyede said.

He emphasized that Senator Yayi is a law-abiding public servant who does not tolerate irresponsible behavior.

"For the umpteenth time, Senator Yayi is a responsible leader and will never tolerate irresponsible acts around him," Oloyede concluded.