Nigeria: In Historic Development, Netherlands to Return 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

·Items represent single largest return of Benin antiquities linked to British expedition

The Netherlands is set to return 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, following a request from the Nigerian government, a statement from the country's embassy said yesterday.

The transfer agreements were signed Tuesday by the Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science and the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), it was learnt.

According to the statement, the objects are expected to arrive in Nigeria later this year, with the restitution underscoring the strong partnership between the Netherlands and Nigeria. The signing ceremony took place at the Wereldmuseum in Leiden, the Netherlands, where the Benin Bronzes were previously displayed.

"The Netherlands is returning the Benin Bronzes unconditionally, recognising that the objects were looted during the British attack on Benin City in 1897, and should have never ended up in the Netherlands," the European country stated.

Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Mr. Eppo Bruins, in his remarks, noted that the action was part of steps to redress a historical injustice that is still being felt today.

"This restitution contributes to redressing a historical injustice that is still being felt today. Cultural heritage is essential for telling and living the history of a country and a community. The Benin Bronzes are indispensable to Nigeria. It is good that they are going back," he added.

The Netherlands and Nigeria, the statement stressed, are working closely together to realise the historic restitution, representing the single largest return of Benin antiquities linked to the 1897 British expedition.

Ambassador-designate of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Bengt van Loosdrecht, in his comments, explained that the restitution was a testament to the enduring strength of the partnership with Nigeria.

"We congratulate Nigeria for being at the forefront of efforts to reclaim colonial looted art. For over 50 years, Nigeria has advocated for the return of the Benin Bronzes. This restitution is a testament to the enduring strength of our partnership with Nigeria," he added.

Director General of NCMM, Olugbile Holloway, highlighted the significance of the return, pointing out that the return of 119 objects from the Netherlands will represent the single largest return of Benin antiquities directly linked to the 1897 British punitive expedition.

"The return of 119 objects from the Netherlands will represent the single largest return of Benin antiquities directly linked to the 1897 British punitive expedition. We thank the Netherlands for their cooperation and hope this will set a good example for other nations of the world in terms of repatriation of lost or looted antiquities," he stressed.

The Dutch museum expressed its willingness to continue working with Nigeria, describing it as the start of further cooperation between museums in Nigeria and the Netherlands.

"We find it valuable that the objects are returning to Nigeria. We hope that this return is not the end of a process, but the start of further cooperation between museums in Nigeria and the Netherlands," it added.

The event was attended by high-level guests, including Holloway, Director-General of NCMM; Mr. Babatunde Adebiyi, Legal Director of NCMM; and Mrs. Nnenne Ebekaku, Chargé d'Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in the Netherlands.

The Dutch government said its decision followed the recommendation of an independent expert committee and was in line with the Dutch policy on the restitution of objects from a colonial context.

Of the 119 objects being returned, 113 were part of the Dutch State collection, while the remaining six were given back by the Municipality of Rotterdam, the statement added.