Nigeria: UCL - Chukwueze, Lookman Exit As Onyedika Advances With Club Brugge

The number of Nigerian players in the UEFA Champions League has reduced following the conclusion of Tuesday's second-leg playoff fixtures.

While Raphael Onyedika progressed with Club Brugge, Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman saw their Champions League campaigns come to an end with AC Milan and Atalanta, respectively.

AC Milan fall short against Feyenoord

AC Milan faced a tough challenge at San Siro, needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Feyenoord.

Despite their best efforts, the Rossoneri were eliminated after a 1-1 draw, sending the Dutch side through 2-1 on aggregate.

Milan had a dream start when Santiago Giménez tapped in a goal just 36 seconds into the match, capitalising on a well-executed short corner routine.

The early momentum saw the hosts dominate possession and create multiple chances, but poor finishing from Rafael Leão, Tijjani Reijnders, João Félix, and Theo Hernández proved costly.

Feyenoord with their persistence got an equaliser in the 73rd minute when substitute Julián Carranza headed home an Igor Paixão cross, sealing Milan's fate.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 83rd minute in an attempt to spark a late comeback, but Feyenoord's resolute defense held firm.

The result marked Milan's second elimination at the hands of a Dutch club in Champions League history, having previously lost the 1995 final to Ajax.

Lookman crumbles with Atalanta

Atalanta's hopes of reaching the next round were dashed in Bergamo as Club Brugge delivered a clinical performance, securing a 3-1 victory and a 5-2 aggregate win.

The Serie A side needed to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit, but defensive frailties proved costly.

Onyedika and his Club Brugge teammates capitalised on counter-attacks, punishing Atalanta three times before Lookman, who started on the bench, was introduced to provide attacking reinforcement.

After pulling one back just 35 seconds into the second half, Lookman had a chance to further reduce the deficit from the penalty spot, but his effort was saved, effectively sealing Atalanta's exit from the competition.

Other results

In other Champions League playoff action, Bayern Munich avoided extra time against Celtic thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Alphonso Davies, securing a 3-2 aggregate win. Meanwhile, Benfica progressed at the expense of Monaco after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Lisbon, advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

With Chukwueze and Lookman out, Onyedika along with the Bayer Leverkusen duo of Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella are the last Super Eagles players standing in the tournament ahead of the Round of 16