Ghana: Interior Minister Commends Police for High Standard of Professionalism

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has commended the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for maintaining a high standard of professionalism and fairness, which manifested a free, fair and transparent process before, during and after the December 7 election.

He said the government is impressed by the measures put in place to ensure the security of electoral materials, polling stations, and the general public and urged them to continue to be objective in their conduct.

The Minister made this remark yesterday during a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr George Akuffo Dampare, at the headquarters in Accra, to familiarise with the operations of the Service and gather first-hand information about the challenges and find a sustainable solution.

The Minister was accompanied by Mrs Doreen Annan, Chief Director of the Ministry; Mr Enok Amo Boadu, Director of Public Policy, Budget, Monitoring, and Evaluation; Madam Rebecca Asor Barden, Director of Human Resource Management; and Mr Ahmed Munir, Personal Assistant to the Minister.

Mr Muntaka said the efforts initiated by the GPS contributed significantly to the success of the elections, adding that, as the government reflected on the successes of the 2024 elections, it also recognised the challenges faced by the Service.

"The NDC government, led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is committed to improving the peace and security in the country, and we believe that the GPS is a critical partner in achieving this goal.

As stated in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto, the government has a comprehensive plan to critically review the entire national security architecture and comprehensively implement reforms to ensure professionalism," he said.

Mr Muntaka said these reforms would primarily focus on equipping all security agencies to effectively execute their mandate towards ensuring their well-being, personal safety and security in Ghana.

"Government plans to ensure that the GPS is insulated from political interference and undertake a comprehensive human resource audit to enhance service delivery.

Also, there are plans to revamp the Police Public Order Management School in Pwalugu, roll out a transparent Police Education and Scholarship Scheme, and introduce state-of-the-art technology for police operations," he said.

He added that, in the area of Infrastructure and Technological Advancements, the government had plans to embark on an Emergency Redevelopment Project for regional and district offices, and build modern offices and accommodations, particularly in the newly created regions.

Mr Muntaka mentioned the Police Driving School in Kumasi, improving and expanding the Police Hospital to cater to other security agencies, expanding involvement in UN/AU peacekeeping operations, streamlining its fund disbursement, and increasing the security allowance for participating in those operations.

Mr Dampare urged officers to continue to play their critical role in policing and ensuring peace and order during their operations.

He reminded personnel of their responsibility to protect Ghana's democratic values, urging them to remain impartial and resolute in their duties.