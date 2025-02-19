Liberia: Cental Questions Speaker Koon's Leadership

Anderson Miamen, the Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), has publicly condemned the recent incident at the Capitol Building involving the break-in of Representative Yekeh Kolubah's car.

Miamen expressed concerns over the escalation of tensions following Kolubah's apparent parking violation and criticized the response from Speaker Richard Koon and his allies.

Commenting on the matter on his social media page last evening, Miamen writes, "As a matter of rule, there are designated places for the Speaker and other leaders of the Legislature to park their vehicles.

Representative Yekeh Kolubah should not have parked in the location designated for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Doing so was wrong and a recipe for tension and conflict." He acknowledged the breach of protocol but emphasized that the situation should have been handled differently to avoid further conflict.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, tensions within House of Representatives reached a new peak as officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) accompanied an unidentified individual to forcibly break into a vehicle belonging to Montserrado County District #10 lawmaker, Hon. Kolubah.

The incident, which occurred on the grounds of the Capitol Building, has further deepened the political rift between Kolubah and the House's Majority Bloc, led by Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

Following the occurrence, the Representative said: "My Car is being broken into by Richard Koon, if I go to the court and can't get redress from the court to bring all my things that went missing from my car, I will burst Richard Koon Car. If I na do it, my Ma da my wife."

Koon's ascension to the speakership followed a contentious leadership crisis that began on October 17, 2024, when 47 members of the 55th Legislature initiated moves to oust Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, citing allegations of misconduct.

The election process was further clouded by allegations of bribery, with Gbarpolu County Representative Luther Collins publicly admitting to receiving an initial payment of $15,000 as part of a scheme to secure support for Koffa's removal. Collins revealed that the total amount earmarked for each lawmaker involved in the endeavor was $25,000, with sources suggesting that the funds were made available by the Executive Branch.

However, the incident comes amid an ongoing investigation by the House of Representatives Committee on Rules, Order & Administration into allegations of misconduct against Representative Kolubah. In a letter dated January 30, 2025, River Gee County District #3 Representative Johnson S.N. Williams, Sr., accused Kolubah of multiple violations of the House's standing rules and procedures.

The complaint cites a specific incident on January 28, 2025, during a House session, where Kolubah allegedly insulted fellow lawmakers, disrespected the Speaker's authority, and disrupted proceedings. Williams also referenced an incident where Kolubah publicly referred to his colleagues as "Juntas" outside the chambers, a violation of House rules that mandate members to uphold the prestige and dignity of the legislative body.

Williams warned that Kolubah's behavior not only tarnishes the House's reputation but also sets a dangerous precedent for Liberia's youth, particularly as his actions are amplified through social media. He called for decisive action to restore the House's integrity and deter future misconduct.

While admitting that Kolubah's action was problematic, the CENTAL Executive Director strongly criticized the decision to break into the legislator's car instead of using a more peaceful, logical solution.

He stated, "This was a simple matter to deal with, had Speaker Koon and his allies used common sense and a conflict-sensitive approach. This was another opportunity to demonstrate leadership, but unfortunately, it was missed."

Miamen suggested that the situation could have been resolved more maturely, calling for a tow truck to be used to remove the car, rather than the unauthorized break-in that occurred. "What we saw in that photo should have been handled differently. A simple tow truck could have dealt with the issue without escalating tensions," he argued, emphasizing that such an approach would have shown maturity and leadership.

The incident is seen as part of the ongoing tensions within the legislature, with the power struggle between the majority bloc and the opposition continuing to grow. Miamen warned that actions such as the break-in only exacerbate the situation, potentially fueling further divisions among lawmakers.

"If you already have tension and serious disagreements among parties, acting in ways that perpetuate and escalate the situation does not help," Miamen said. "As the contested leader or speaker of the House of Representatives, breaking into another lawmaker's car does not help the situation. This is not the way to resolve our issues. What is needed is maturity, diplomacy, and a clear willingness to solve problems, not to escalate them."

Miamen also expressed concerns about the shift in behavior exhibited by some lawmakers once they gain power, noting that "people look simple and ordinary, but change overnight once they have power, as we are beginning to see with Speaker Koon."

He pointed out that the Speaker's actions have raised questions about his approach to leadership, particularly in a time when the legislature is embroiled in intense disagreements.

Miamen called for a more responsible and diplomatic approach from all members of the legislature, urging them to focus on conflict resolution rather than engaging in actions that could inflame an already volatile situation.

"The legislature has a responsibility to the Liberian people. This is a body that should represent the nation with dignity, respect, and maturity. What we are seeing now is a breakdown of that responsibility, and it is disappointing," Miamen said.

The Capitol Building incident has sparked widespread concern, not just over the actions taken, but the missed opportunity for constructive dialogue among the House leadership. As tensions rise, Miamen stressed the importance of using conflict-sensitive approaches and prioritizing communication over aggression.

In his social media comment, Miamen offered a reminder to lawmakers of their duty to lead by example, stating, "The House of Representatives must be a model of responsibility and maturity. Leadership is about resolution, not escalation. The Speaker, as the leader of the House, must find ways to resolve issues in a peaceful and thoughtful manner, rather than contribute to the chaos."