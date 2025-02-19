Liberia: Duazon Methodist Church Leaders Fear for Their Lives

The ongoing crisis within the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Liberia has taken a dangerous turn, with leaders of the Duazon Methodist Church raising alarm over violent attacks and intimidation tactics directed at them.

The escalating tensions have left church leaders fearing for their lives, prompting calls for immediate government intervention to prevent further violence.

Dr. Rudolph Bropleh, Vice President of Graduate and Professional Studies at Cuttington University and a prominent member of the Duazon Methodist Church, has strongly condemned recent attacks on the church and its senior pastor, Rev. Dr. Charles W. Fiske.

Speaking with urgency, Dr. Bropleh described the recent events as deeply troubling and a direct threat to the safety of the church's leadership and congregation.

He particularly highlighted a midnight attack on Rev. Dr. Fiske's residence, during which unknown individuals hurled heavy stones at the home, endangering the pastor and his family.

According to Rev. Dr. Fiske, the terrifying assault occurred in the early hours of February 12 at approximately 1:52 AM, when he and his family were abruptly awakened by loud crashes against their home. The assailants, whose identities remain unknown, targeted the house with forceful stone-throwing, causing panic and distress.

"We were asleep when the attack happened," Rev. Dr. Fiske recounted. "The violence woke us up, leaving us terrified. We do not know who was behind this act or what their ultimate intention was, but this is a clear threat to our safety."

Adding to the growing fears, a separate incident on Sunday morning raised further security concerns. Dr. Bropleh revealed that a suspicious individual entered the church premises and took unauthorized photographs of Rev. Dr. Fiske.

"We all know that it is unlawful to take photos of people without their permission," Dr. Bropleh stated. "What is even more concerning is that these images were later circulated online. We must ask--why is someone secretly photographing our pastor? What are they planning?"

Dr. Bropleh has called on Bishop Samuel J. Quire of the Liberia Annual Conference to take urgent steps to prevent further violence. He urged the bishop to de-escalate tensions within the church and ensure that differences over theological positions do not spiral into full-scale conflict.

"Bishop, the conference is over, the regionalization plan is here, and you have approved it," Dr. Bropleh said in a direct appeal. "It must now be implemented peacefully. Please, reach out to your followers and tell them to stand down. There is no need for violence, intimidation, or division. Disagreements should not lead to destruction."

Duazon Methodist Church has been at the center of the deepening rift within the United Methodist Church in Liberia, primarily due to its firm stance on the biblical definition of marriage.

The church has openly rejected the regionalization plan and disaffiliated from the Liberia Annual Conference over concerns regarding the direction of UMC's global policies.

"We stand by the biblical definition of marriage as outlined in Genesis 2," Dr. Bropleh emphasized. "But our theological stance should not result in hostility. We are not enemies--we are fellow Christians. The threats and intimidation must stop."

Another major concern raised by Dr. Bropleh is the insistence by the Liberia Annual Conference to assign pastors to churches that have opposed the regionalization plan. He warned that forcing pastors into hostile congregations is a recipe for further conflict.

"When you send a pastor to a church that has made its position clear, you are putting both the pastor and the congregation in direct conflict," he stated. "It is unfair to the pastors and unjust to the members who have worked and sacrificed for their church."

Rev. Dr. Fiske also disclosed that Cllr. Jane G. Innes, Jr., a legal professional at the Central Bank of Liberia and a former member of the church, recently entered the church premises without permission and took photographs of him.

"He did not speak to anyone, and we don't know how he gained access," Rev. Dr. Fiske said. "When I recognized him and approached, he fled. This raises serious security concerns."

Rev. Dr. Fiske further accused Cllr. Innes of attempting to coerce him into supporting the regionalization plan in exchange for a leadership position in the church. He alleged that Innes had previously confided in him that certain church leaders were merely pretending to support LGBTQ+ rights for financial benefits.

"He told me, 'We all know this is wrong, but the people who support it have money,"' Rev. Dr. Fiske revealed. "I refused to compromise my faith for material gain."

With tensions mounting, Duazon Methodist Church leaders are calling on the Liberian government and security agencies to intervene before the situation worsens. Reports suggest that further attacks could take place on Sunday, during the next worship service, raising fears for the safety of church members.

"We are no longer safe," Rev. Dr. Fiske declared. "We are hearing rumors that there will be further attacks on Sunday when we gather for worship. The government must act now to protect its citizens and uphold the rule of law."