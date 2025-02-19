Liberia: Police Officers Recalled After Capitol Car Incident As Lawmakers Face Expulsion Threats Amid Leadership Crisis

Monrovia, Liberia — The Liberian National Police (LNP) have recalled two Police Support Unit (PSU) officers following their involvement in a controversial incident at the Capitol Building on Tuesday. Sergeant Sam C. F. Karbor and Chief Inspector Frank P. Banda are under investigation by the LNP's Professional Standards Division for their role in forcefully unlocking Representative Yekeh Korlubah's vehicle.

The incident unfolded amid a parking dispute when Rep. Korlubah deliberately parked in the reserved space for the Speaker of the House--a spot traditionally occupied by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The maneuver, viewed by some as an act of defiance against Majority Bloc-declared Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, prompted Koon to order police action. Acting on those orders, officers used a drill to unlock the vehicle, a tactic that has sparked widespread criticism and raised serious questions about the legality of the directive.

Deputy Commissioner for Press and Public Affairs Cecelia Clarke reiterated the LNP's commitment to upholding professional standards, stating, "Two Police Support Unit officers assigned at the Capitol have been recalled in connection to today's occurrence. They are currently under investigation at the Professional Standards Division. The LNP remain committed to maintaining law and order in the country."

Expulsion threats

The car incident is only one facet of the broader leadership crisis gripping the House of Representatives. Lawmakers aligned with the Rule of Law Caucus--loyal to Speaker Koffa--condemned the use of force, with Rep. Korlubah, a vocal critic of Koon's authority, reporting the matter to police and signaling intentions to pursue legal action.

In a separate development during a session at the Centennial Pavilion, the Majority Bloc threatened to suspend or expel several lawmakers for repeated unexcused absences. The threatened discipline targets include Speaker Fonati Koffa and Representatives Musa Hassan Bility (District #7, Nimba County), Taa Wongbe (District #9, Nimba County), Luther S. Collins (District 2, Gbarpolu County), and Roland Opee Cooper (District #1, Margibi County). According to House Standing Rule 48.7, lawmakers missing multiple sessions without a formal excuse face suspension--with associated salary deductions--or expulsion.

Representative James Kolleh (District #2, Bong County) has urged the House to enforce accountability, emphasizing that prolonged absences deprive constituents of necessary representation. Margibi County Representative Ivar Jones further motioned for the Chief Clerk, Mildred Sayon, to notify the absent lawmakers to attend the session on Thursday, February 20, 2025, or face the application of Rule 48.7.

Records released by the Chief Clerk indicate:

· Speaker J. Fonati Koffa (Grand Kru County District 2): 8 session days absent (equivalent to one month)

· Rep. Musa Hassan Bility (Nimba County District 7): 6 days absent, 2 days present

· Rep. Taa Wongbe (Nimba County District 9): 8 days absent

· Rep. Luther S. Collins (Gbarpolu County District 2): 5 days absent, 3 days present

· Rep. Roland Opee Cooper (Margibi County District 1): 6 days absent, 2 days present

The ongoing power struggle has deepened divisions within the House. While the Majority Bloc--backed by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah--continues to assert control over legislative proceedings, the Rule of Law Caucus maintains that Rep. Koon's leadership is illegitimate. Their stance was bolstered by Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, who recently described the Majority Bloc's actions as ultra vires, or beyond their legal authority.

As the leadership crisis persists, the dramatic events at the Capitol underscore the deep-seated divisions within Liberia's legislative branch, with both law enforcement actions and internal disciplinary measures further complicating an already volatile political environment.