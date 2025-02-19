Niger: News Comment By UNHCR's Representative in Niger On the Ongoing Situation At the Agadez Humanitarian Centre

This news comment is attributable to Emmanuel Gignac, UNHCR's Representative in Niger.

I wish to reaffirm the unwavering commitment of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue to address ongoing complains at the Humanitarian Centre near Agadez, Niger.

On 5 February, I travelled to Agadez alongside Mr. Mohamed Abdou, Niger's Ministry of Interior's Director General (DG) of the Civil Registry, Migration and Refugees, to meet with the refugee community at the Centre, and listen firsthand to the refugees' concerns, understand their challenges, and exchange together on potential solutions.

Unfortunately, the meeting did not take place. The DG and his delegation sat and waited at the place that had been arranged for the meeting, but the representatives of the refugee community declined to join and discouraged the rest of the community to do so.

UNHCR fully respects the rights of refugees to peacefully express their frustrations and grievances. We value their perspectives and are committed to hearing them. At the same time, we urge the representatives of the community to reconsider their approach, as open and constructive dialogue remains the most sensible and effective way to find solutions to the problems the community is facing and to improve conditions at the Centre.

We are deeply concerned that the Niger authorities have requested us to put a pause on the delivery of food vouchers, a decision we understand was made following an invitation to the representatives of the community to meet with the local authorities in Agadez, which was not taken up as they did not attend.

We encourage the protesters to comply with calls from the authorities to engage in a dialogue with them, as we need to quickly work this situation out so that vulnerable people within the community are not adversely affected. All those facing challenges and with special needs should be able to get access to basic assistance.

UNHCR remains dedicated to working with the refugee community in Agadez, the authorities, and together with our partners to identify practical, fair, and lasting solutions that uphold the dignity and well-being of all refugees and asylum-seekers across the country, including in Agadez.