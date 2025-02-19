Ghana: Govt Will Complete Abandoned Housing Projects Nationwide - Minister

The government will complete all stalled and abandoned housing projects across the country says the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei.

The government, he stated, believes in completing every project and moving forward, there would be a strong push to prevent abandoned developments.

He said this during his first familiarisation tour after assuming office, visiting key government projects to assess their progress.

"My administration is putting plans in place to ensure that such projects such as the Saglemi Housing Project is completed without further delay," he emphasised.

The tour covered the National Homeownership Fund Housing Project at Shai Hills, the National Homeownership Fund Affordable Housing Project at Community 22, and the Ningo Prampram Coastal Sea Defence Programme.

Speaking during the visit, the minister expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to inspect the projects firsthand.

He noted that after spending two weeks in office and reviewing documents, he found it necessary to step out and confirm whether the details in the files matched the reality on the ground.

From his observations, some projects were progressing as planned, while others were behind schedule.

He emphasised the need for contractors to adhere to project timelines in order to avoid delays and assured that he would engage the contractors in discussions to ensure that all stalled projects are completed.

Addressing the coastal protection efforts at Ningo Prampram, he said the government was commitment to safeguarding communities along the coast.

He acknowledged the high cost of such projects and noted that presently, funding comes solely from the Government of Ghana.

However, Mr Adjei mentioned that the government is exploring alternative funding sources to continue and expand coastal protection initiatives.

The minister stressed the importance of properly planning and executing housing projects in order to achieve their intended goals.

Speaking on the Fund's efforts, General Manager, Mr Dela Zumanu, explained that NHF operated as a demand-side institution focused on supporting the housing sector with financing solutions.

According to Mr Zumanu, the housing sector is divided into supply and demand sides, adding that the supply side consists of developers who build houses, while the demand side includes institutions that provide financing to make homeownership possible.

The NHF plays a crucial role in ensuring that workers can access housing through long-term mortgage options at lower-than-market interest rates.

"Over the past seven to eight years, NHF has collaborated with banks, developers, and consultants such as TDC and Old School to develop over 500 housing units in three phases," he stated.

"The first phase saw the completion of 204 units, which have been sold and mortgaged to civil servants and other workers. These buyers have up to 20 years to repay their mortgages, making homeownership more affordable," he added.

According to him, in the second phase, a mix of cash sales and affordable housing units were introduced to balance costs and ensure sustainability.

He added that the third phase, consisting of 129 two- and three-bedroom apartments, was close to completion