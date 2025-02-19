Nigeria: Bird Flu Surfaces in Plateau, Kills 300 Birds - Official

19 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu, has killed 300 birds on a farm in Plateau.

Dr Shase'et Sipak, the Chief Veterinary Officer of the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Sipak said that the outbreak was confirmed by the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, in Jos.

He also said the affected farm was located in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

"When we got wind of the suspected outbreak at Bassa, we immediately went there and took a sample that was later confirmed positive by the NVRI laboratory.

"It was a 100 per cent morbidity; of the 300 birds, more than 280 died. We later depopulated the remaining ones.

"We also sealed off the farm and took other biosecurity steps to avert further spread of the disease to other farms," he said.

Sipak called on poultry farmers in the state to take stringent biosecurity steps to prevent the spread and save their birds. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.