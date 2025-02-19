South Africa: All Eyes On the Budget - Godongwana to Chart SA's Financial Future

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana takes center stage this afternoon as he delivers the much-anticipated 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament, Cape Town - a moment that will outline South Africa's economic trajectory for the year ahead.

With the nation watching, Godongwana will unveil the government's financial game plan, outlining how resources will be allocated to drive growth, tackle pressing challenges, and support vulnerable communities.

His speech follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, translating policy vision into financial reality.

Despite a tight fiscal environment, the budget aims to strike a delicate balance - stimulating economic progress while ensuring essential social safety nets remain intact. Key legislative measures, including the Appropriation Bill and the Division of Revenue Bill, will be introduced to determine how national funds are distributed across provinces and municipalities, Parliament said in a statement.

For those eager to follow the financial roadmap firsthand, the Budget Speech will be broadcast live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408) and streamed across Parliament's digital platforms. South Africans can tune in to see how the numbers stack up and what lies ahead for the economy in 2025, across various Tv channels and Government platforms, including on www.SAnews.gov.za .

The Minister will deliver the Budget at 2pm.