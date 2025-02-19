Liberia: Bassa Girls Players Urged to Stay Focused As Season Progresses

Monrovia — The manager of Liberia Football Association (LFA) lower female division side Bassa Girls FC, George Ben, has called on his players to remain focused as the league continues.

Bassa Girls secured an impressive 2-0 victory over upper female division side Soccer Ambassadors in the LFA Orange Cup, with goals from Teta James and Docus Aquie in the 40th and 67th minutes, respectively.

Speaking after the match, Ben described the win as a testament to the team's determination and progress. He noted that defeating an upper-division team highlights Bassa Girls' potential and sends a strong message to their lower-division competitors.

"This victory shows that we are not a team to be taken lightly. Out of six games played so far, we have won three and drawn three, which is a clear indication that my players are determined to qualify for the LFA female upper division," Ben said.

Bassa Girls FC made their debut in the LFA lower female division during the 2020/2021 season and initially earned promotion to the upper division. However, due to point deductions, they were relegated back to the lower league.

According to Ben, the team's primary goal is to secure promotion at the end of the current season.

"We are making serious preparations to ensure Bassa Girls return to the upper division. My players are working hard to achieve our dream of playing in the LFA female upper league once again," he emphasized.

Ben also urged his players to maintain discipline both on and off the field, including focusing on their academics, as they strive for success in football.