Ghana: Mason Gets 4 Years for Stealing

18 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, has sentenced a mason to four years imprisonment for stealing at Adankwame, near Akropong.

Prince Anim Cobbina, 28, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the complainants Emmanuel Amo, an electric welder, and Angelina Atia, a drinking bar attendant, were residents of Adankwame while the convict hailed from Kwahu Abeti in the Eastern Region.

The court, presided by Mrs Philomena Asiedu, heard that Amo detected that the metal gate to his welding shop was damaged, and his wheelbarrow, three head pans and other items, all valued at GH¢5,000.00, were stolen.

Chief Insp Gborson stated that Amo reported the theft to the Akropong police, and on the same day, Angelina Atia also reported the theft of her gas cylinder, a gallon of akpeteshie drink, and other items all valued at GH¢1,000.00, from her shop.

The prosecution said the convict was spotted conveying the stolen items in a wheelbarrow and was arrested.

Chief Insp Gborson said the accused admitted the offence in his caution statement and led the police to where he stole and hid the items. --GNA

