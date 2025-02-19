Nigeria: Akpata Headlines Sportville Awards to Be Chaired By Rufai

18 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Over 15 top sports personalities and corporate organisations have been listed for various award categories at the Sportsville Special Recognition Awards with Dr. Uyi Akpata, the President of Nigeria Cricket Federation, emerging as the Sports Personality of the Year.

Organisers have also announced ace-broadcaster and Arise Tv's Morning Show anchor, Oseni Rufai, as the Chairman for the 2025 edition of the ceremony.

Making this public in a statement, Frank Ilaboya, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville Communications Services said: "We're extremely delighted to announce Oseni Rufai as the Chairman of this year's edition of Sportsville Special Recognition Awards.

"We want to use this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to him for accepting to chair this year's ceremony.

"Rufai has been a keen follower and supporter of the award ceremony since inception five years ago and agreeing to be part of this year's edition is no doubt a huge plus to the integrity of the event which is fast becoming Nigeria's most reliable and prestigious award ceremony."

The statement added that while reacting to his appointment, Rufai described the recognition as a big honour.

"This appointment and recognition is a big honour to me. Honestly it came as a huge surprise but knowing the caliber of Frank Ilaboya and his team, I cannot but accept it."

This year's ceremony comes up on Friday, March 21, at the Prestigious Eko Club, Surulere Lagos.

