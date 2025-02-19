Nigeria: Gombe State League - Billiri LG Sports Officer Accused of Misconduct

The Gombe State Football Referees Council has accused the Sports Officer and Chairman of the Billiri Local Football Council, Mohammed Ibrahim Pobe, of misconduct during a Gombe State League 2 match between Billiri United and Tula United.

In a statement signed by the council's secretary, Ishaya Usman, Pobe was accused of breaching football ethics, including verbal abuse of match officials, intimidation of a young referee, and attempts to blackmail the referee council's leadership.

"The Gombe State Football Referee Council is compelled to address the unprofessional behavior of Mohammed Ibrahim Pobe," the statement reads.

"His actions, including criticizing referees, threatening a young referee, and blackmailing the leadership of the referee association, have serious consequences."

In a related development, a referee who pleaded for anonymity said: "We cannot allow a sports officer to undermine the principles of fairplay and respect that governs football. Referees must be allowed to perform their duties without fear of intimidation."

Therefore, the referee council has called on relevant authorities to address Pobe's alleged misconduct, warning that such unprofessional behavior could jeopardize his position as a sports officer.

However, in his reaction, Pobe told Daily Trust that the referees' council was crying wolf when there was none.

He said what brought about the misunderstanding was the shocking decision by the officials to end the match abruptly with 15 means left to play.

According to him, his team was leading 5-0 before their opponents managed to score a goal after which the referee blew the final whistle.

Pobe said when he called the Gombe State FA Chairman, Mr. Yakubu Sarma to report the incident, he was verbally abused by the referees' council chairman.

"To clarify the issue, no one assaulted or insulted the referee. The only request made was for fairness in officiating. That was what transpired," he stated.