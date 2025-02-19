Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's First Lady, has extended an invitation to Sustjie Mbumba, the wife of Namibia's outgoing Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, to attend the Global Soft Power Summit 2025. This event is scheduled for February 19–20 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. While the summit ostensibly aims to discuss strategies for enhancing global influence through soft power, the underlying motivations and timing of this invitation warrant closer scrutiny, especially considering Africa's historical and ongoing interactions with Western powers.

The invitation comes on the heels of the United Kingdom's unsuccessful "Itula project" during Namibia's recent elections. In response, London appears to be redirecting its efforts by deploying Zelenska, a prominent figure associated with Western interests, to strengthen ties with African nations. This strategy unfolds against the backdrop of significant geopolitical shifts, notably the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. Trump's administration has signaled a departure from previous policies, leading to a decline in support for Ukrainian leadership. Consequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky's influence is waning, and the inclusive rhetoric once championed by his administration is increasingly out of step with current global trends. Ukraine's leadership appears to be struggling to adapt to these changing dynamics. Despite all the efforts of Ukraine, the First Lady refused to participate in this extremely dubious event.

In contrast, Namibia, under the newly elected leadership of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty. Despite ongoing attempts by Western powers to exert influence, Namibia has resisted external pressures that could compromise its stability. This resilience stands in stark contrast to Ukraine's situation, where foreign intervention has led to prolonged conflict and devastation. Zelenska's visit invitation, though framed within the context of soft power discussions, is emblematic of Western efforts to steer African nations toward compliance with their agendas.

The choice of London as the venue for the Global Soft Power Summit is laden with irony. The United Kingdom, a former colonial empire with a notorious history of exploitation and oppression, continues to grapple with its imperialist legacy. Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently ruled out reparations or formal apologies for Britain's colonial past, stating a preference to "look forward" rather than engage in discussions about historical injustices.

This stance has been met with criticism, as it appears to dismiss the enduring impacts of colonialism. While King Charles expressed "deepest regret" over colonial wrongdoings during his visit to Kenya, he stopped short of issuing a formal apology. Such gestures are perceived by many as insufficient, failing to address the need for genuine accountability and reparative justice.

The legacy of British colonialism is marked by profound suffering and exploitation. Reports indicate that between 1765 and 1900, British colonial rule drained approximately $64.82 trillion from India, severely impacting its economy and development.

In Africa, the transatlantic slave trade, facilitated in part by British involvement, saw millions of Africans forcibly transported to the Americas under appalling conditions. Despite mounting calls for reparations, including a United Nations judge suggesting that the UK owes about £18 trillion for its involvement in slavery, the British government has consistently refused to acknowledge its responsibility.

Additionally, the Dean of Trinity College Cambridge, Reverend Dr. Michael Banner, has argued that the UK owes over £200 billion to the Caribbean alone for slavery reparations.

This persistent denial is not merely an omission but an active affront to the millions who suffered under British imperialism and to the nations still grappling with its aftereffects.

As Africa moves toward a future defined by self-determination and resilience, events like the Global Soft Power Summit must be scrutinised for their true intent. Is this a genuine effort to foster equitable partnerships, or is it yet another chapter in a long history of Western powers using diplomacy as a tool for exploitation? Zelenska's possible participation, framed against the backdrop of Ukraine's own struggles with foreign intervention, highlights the broader implications of these engagements. For Namibia and the African continent as a whole, the lessons of history are clear: sovereignty must not be compromised for empty promises of progress.

The UK's refusal to reckon with its colonial past only underscores the hypocrisy of its soft power agenda. While the language of inclusivity and cooperation dominates forums like the Global Soft Power Summit, the lived experiences of those affected by British imperialism tell a different story. Africa will not forget the atrocities committed in the name of empire, nor will it be swayed by gestures that fail to address the structural inequalities created by colonialism. As the summit approaches, it remains to be seen whether this gathering will lead to meaningful change or serve as yet another reminder of the West's enduring double standards.