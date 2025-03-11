Axian Energy Green Takes Another Step Towards Climate Transparency

Axian Energy Green has reached a significant milestone in its environmental commitment by achieving a C score in its first reporting exercise with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) 2024. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to transparent communication regarding its climate strategy and its determination to intensify efforts towards a more sustainable economy.

CDP: A global benchmark for climate transparency

CDP is a globally recognised organisation that assesses and promotes corporate environmental transparency. Its questionnaire aligns with international reporting standards (IFRS-S2) and is used by more than 740 investors managing USD 136 trillion in assets. It is also a crucial tool for development financial institutions in their investment and procurement decisions.

CDP's rating system is based on four levels:

● D: Disclosure (Data transparency)

● C: Awareness (Understanding climate issues – level achieved by Axian Energy Green)

● B: Management (Implementation of management actions)

● A: Leadership (Advanced strategy and significant impact)

Strengthened ambition for 2025

Achieving a C score is an encouraging first step for Axian Energy Green, but the company does not intend to stop there. Its ambition is to reach level B by 2025 by implementing concrete measures:

● Deepening its climate risk analysis using a quantitative approach to better anticipate environmental impacts on its activities.

● Defining a clear and ambitious transition plan towards decarbonised energy.

● Strengthening the integration of climate issues into its governance, notably by establishing more rigorous monitoring indicators.

● Intensifying awareness and engagement efforts to mobilise all stakeholders in this transition.

"We have both the opportunity and the responsibility to accelerate our trajectory towards a more sustainable future. This result marks an important first step and motivates us to go even further in Africa's energy transition as a leading player," said Benjamin Memmi, CEO of Axian Energy.