South Africa: DA Defeats 2% VAT Increase As Budget Is Postponed

press release

The postponement of the Minister of Finance's 2025/26 National Budget Speech today is a victory for the people of South Africa, as it prevents the implementation of a 2% VAT increase that would have broken the back of our economy.

The postponement resulted from the DA's resolute opposition to the ANC's plan to hike VAT at a time when millions of South Africans are already suffering under a cost of living crisis.

The last minute postponement came about because of the failure by the ANC, and specifically Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's failure to engage meaningfully with the alternative proposals tabled by the DA. Following our defeats of the ANC's plan to hike VAT, we will now fight with the same vigour to introduce a new budget that is anchored in growing the economy, rather than increasing taxes or debt.

This historic victory demonstrates the DA's muscle within the Government of National Unity. For the first time ever, the ANC was prevented from tabling an anti-growth budget. Now is the time to replace a failed ANC VAT budget, with a brand new GNU growth budget.