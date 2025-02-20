Gambia: Are the Gambian People Aware of the Terms and Conditions for Employment in Saudi Arabia?

Foroyaa has gathered so far that Spain is interested in getting farm workers while Saudi Arabia is interested in getting domestic workers as a start and skilled workers to follow later. It is indicated that they are to be paid 200 dollars a month, but that negotiations were still on. We are yet to be informed of the outcome of the negotiations.

The issue is not about getting protection from embassies after a problem arises. The issue is to educate the 22 Gambians who are initially recruited of the terms and conditions of service in an employment contract before their departure. They should also know whether there are institutions in Saudi Arabia that enforce labour contracts.

So far Gambians are not being offered high paying jobs. It is difficult to know the terms established for labour exchange between The Gambia and the countries involved. As it stands, it appears to be a one-sided affair where Saudi Arabia and Spain simply dictate what they want and Gambia responds to their demand for farm hands and domestic workers.

These occupations of attract the lowest wages in many countries. Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation and inform our readers accordingly.