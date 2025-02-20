Nigeria: Niger Govt Arrests 33 Illegal Mining Suspects, Vows Tougher Measures

Niger State Government accuses community leaders of complicity in illegal mining

Thirty-three suspected illegal miners have been arrested at an unlicensed mining site in Gbakuchi-Kontongba, Paikoro Local Government Area.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday during an operation conducted by the state Ministry of Mineral Resources, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Forest Hunters Association.

The operation was in enforcement of Governor Mohammed Bago's directive suspending unauthorised mining activities due to security concerns.

The officials also seized mining equipment, including a water pumping machine.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Yunusa Nahauni, decried alleged complicity of local leaders in illegal mining in the state.

Speaking to journalists after the raid, Mr Nahauni urged communities to be vigilant and report unauthorised mining operations to the authorities.

"We cannot afford to be complacent. The state government has a clear vision to sanitise the mining sector, and we will continue to expose those hiding under the guise of mining while engaging in illegal activities," Mr Nahauni stated.

He said the arrested suspects would be arraigned in court within 24 hours, adding that the government would intensify surveillance to curb illegal mining activities.

Mr Nahauni questioned how foreign nationals managed to access mining sites undetected and called on the Nigeria Immigration Service to strengthen border security and immigration checks.

Residents said the illegal mining site in Gbakuchi-Kontongba had been active for over a decade.

The miners allegedly operated on a mining title belonging to another company without its consent.

Illegal mining has become a pressing issue in Niger State, raising concerns over environmental degradation, economic sabotage, and security threats.

Many sites operate outside regulatory oversight, making them a potential breeding ground for criminal activities.

Undocumented foreign miners have further complicated efforts to regulate the sector.

The Niger State Government has repeatedly vowed to reform the mining sector. The Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Garba Yahaya, said he has been working with security agencies to dismantle illegal operations.

Mr Yahaya said the latest arrests reinforce the state's stance on protecting its mineral resources and ensuring that mining activities comply with legal frameworks.

The authorities have warned that more stringent actions, including further arrests and prosecution, will follow as part of its efforts to sanitise the industry.

Governor Bago's administration has vowed to strengthen mining regulations, attract legitimate investors, and curb illegal operations that pose economic and public safety risks.