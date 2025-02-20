Africa: AU Seeks $1.3trn Annually to Combat Climate Change

Leaders of the African Union have unanimously demanded a massive increase in climate finance to mitigate climate change in the region. The call for $1.3trillion annually was made at the AU Summit held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently in a meeting chaired by Kenyan President, William Ruto ahead of upcoming global climate negotiation.

The Summit underscores the vast gap between developed nations' commitments and Africa's actual needs in the fight to combat climate change.

"Africa presented a unified voice at COP29, with strong participation from African leaders, ministers, and experts. While the conference made some progress on key issues such as climate finance, adaptation, and carbon markets, the outcomes fell short of Africa's expectations," Ruto said.

South African Minister, Dion George, highlighted his country's upcoming G20 presidency as a crucial opportunity for advancing the continent's environmental agenda.

"Through the G20, South Africa will continue to contribute to global efforts in tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution," George said.

Kenyan Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, emphasized the need for continental unity on climate issues.

"It is imperative for African nations to speak with one voice on matters of debt and climate change. Our collective strength will ensure that our concerns are heard and addressed in international forums," Mudavadi said.