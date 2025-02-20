Nigeria: Govt Resolves Passport Crisis in Atlanta, New York

20 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The federal government has resolved the passport printer crisis at its consulates in Atlanta and New York, United States of America, following directives issued by the minister of interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

This development follows several complaints from Nigerians in the diaspora regarding passport processing delays and inefficiencies due to outdated printing equipment.

In January 2025, the minister instructed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to supply and install new passport printers at both consulates to address these issues.

The installation of the new printers, completed on February 18, 2025, provides immediate relief to Nigerians seeking passport services in these cities. The minister's special adviser on media and publicity, Babatunde Alao, confirmed that the action is part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Interior to streamline and improve the passport application process.

According to Alao, the government remains committed to innovation and enhancing service delivery to Nigerians both at home and abroad. "The installation of these new printers reflects our commitment to ensuring seamless and efficient services for all Nigerians," the minister said.

This initiative is part of ongoing reforms within the Ministry, including modernising the Abuja Passport Personalisation Centre and expanding contactless solutions to other regions. These reforms are aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda (GCFR) and reflect the administration's determination to improve the living standards of Nigerians across the globe.

The new printers are expected to significantly expedite the passport application process, offering a faster and more efficient experience for Nigerians in Atlanta and New York.

The situation had earlier attracted public attention, with Nigerians expressing their frustration over the delays caused by malfunctioning printers, which had made it difficult to process passports in a timely manner. In response, the ministry has moved swiftly to address these concerns and ensure that the passport issuance system meets the needs of citizens living abroad.

