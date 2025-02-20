Nigeria: Amid U.S. Probe...Senate Invites NSA, Others Over Boko Haram Funding

The Nigerien army patrols the Sahara desert targetting militant groups including ISIL and Boko Haram.

The Senate has summoned security and intelligence chiefs to investigate allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is funding terrorism in Nigeria.

The resolution was adopted following an Order of Urgent National Security raised by Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, during plenary yesterday in Abuja.

Ndume emphasised the gravity of the claims, highlighting the long-standing devastation caused by terrorist groups, particularly Boko Haram.

He argued that a thorough investigation would help clarify how non-state actors have sustained their operations over the years.

While upholding the resolution, Senate President Godswill Akpabio cautioned against discussing sensitive security matters in public.

He stated that a closed-door meeting with security intelligence heads would help the Senate better understand the situation.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), a co-sponsor of the motion, proposed an amendment: he wants security chiefs to first brief senators in a closed-door session.

Ningi said, "At this point, whatever is written here is relevant. However, it is almost impossible to do justice to the issues raised in this motion in an open debate.

"We do not need an elaborate discussion on this matter; we need to be briefed by security agencies first in a closed-door session.

"Let's focus on one key action--inviting the NSA, the DG of NIA, and the DSS for a confidential session with the Senate on this matter. This is their duty; this is what they are funded to do.

"With the security chiefs' briefing, we can proceed based on the facts they provide."

Ningi's intervention was adopted and passed by the Senate, as Akpabio also agreed that it was essential to hear the views of the security heads.

U.S. Congressman Scott Perry recently alleged that USAID was funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, made the claims during the inaugural hearing of the subcommittee on delivering government efficiency.

The hearing, which focused on the misuse of funds and taxes, was entitled "The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud."

Perry stated, "Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money--your money--$697 million annually, plus shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That's what it's funding."

The issue received immediate global attention, especially in Africa and other less-developed nations, including Nigeria, which receives aid from USAID.

Nigeria has battled Boko Haram since 2009, leading to the displacement of over 2.5 million people and thousands of lives lost, particularly in the northeastern states of Borno and Yobe.