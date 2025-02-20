Nigeria: Kano, Gates, Dangote Tackle Polio, Maternal Mortality

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reiterated his administration's commitment to partnering with the federal government to eradicate circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus in Kano.

Governor Yusuf expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Gates Foundation and the Aliko Dangote Foundation to address lapses in the fight against the virus.

On Wednesday, the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, released a statement saying that the governor made this commitment while receiving the coordinating minister of health and social development, as well as representatives from the two foundations, on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Kano.

Governor Yusuf, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Faruq Umar Ibrahim, disclosed that the partnership was essential, as his administration is committed to improving the health of Kano's population.

Governor Yusuf noted that while his administration celebrates the successes recorded within a short period, he is not unaware of the challenges in the healthcare system, including polio and maternal and newborn mortality.

Yusuf vowed to redouble efforts on far-reaching immunization programs to capture missing children, strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers, and improve supply chain management to achieve overall goals.

He added that his administration had restored counterpart funding for routine immunization to cover the zero-dose inherited from the previous government and to sustain investments in the Primary Health Care system.

Earlier, the Coordinating Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, applauded the state government's investment in health and expressed readiness to collaborate with development agencies to eradicate poliovirus in Kano State.

Professor Pate mentioned that despite ongoing efforts, the resurgence of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus and fake finger marking of children during immunization campaigns in Kano were threatening the success achieved in the past 10 years.

He said the state government must ensure the proper selection of an effective immunization team and monitor their work closely. He also called for the involvement of traditional leaders and relevant agencies to achieve total eradication.

The minister also emphasized the federal government's commitment to supporting Kano with vaccine supplies, providing emergency transportation, and offering free treatment for emergency cases involving pregnant mothers.

In his remarks, the President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, Dr. Chris Elias, reminded the gathering that the Foundation signed an MoU with the Kano State government in 2012 to help eradicate the polio virus and strengthen routine immunization.

"We are now back to fighting the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus 10 years after we recorded the last case of wild poliovirus in Kano," said Dr. Chris.