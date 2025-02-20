Nigeria: Climate Crisis a Human Rights Emergency - UN Official

The official said consequences of climate change such as land loss, food insecurity, water scarcity and displacement have become the daily realities for millions, especially in Nigeria.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Mohamed Fall, on Wednesday, described the climate crisis as a human rights emergency, raising concerns over the future conditions in Nigeria and other Sub-Sahara African countries.

Mr Fall said this during the opening ceremony of the Regional Africa Human Rights Academic Conference 2025 in Abuja. The conference was organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

"The climate crisis is more than environmental issues. It is a human rights emergency.

"Across our continent, rising temperatures, extreme weather events and environmental degradation is proportionally impacting those who are the most vulnerable," Mr Fall said.

He noted that the vulnerable population including women, children, youths and persons with disabilities bear the brunt of the consequences of the climate crisis. He also said that these persons contribute the least to the greenhouse emission that exacerbates the crisis.

He added that despite Sub-Saharan Africa producing less than 4 per cent of the greenhouse emissions, it suffers the worst effect of climate change. He described this as injustice and moral failure which would have dire consequences on the next generation.

Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to global warming. Highly industrialised countries are major sources of these emissions. Activities such as deforestation, and agricultural practices also contribute to the emissions.

Mr Fall's assertion about the disproportionately devastating effects of the climate crisis on the least developed nations, which contribute minimally to overall emissions, aligns with Nigeria's criticism of the new $300 billion climate deal agreed upon at COP29 in November last year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the final deal included a fresh pledge by wealthy nations to provide $300 billion annually to poorer countries to help them address climate change challenges.

However, many developing countries, including Nigeria, were not impressed.

Nigeria, a member of the least developing countries (LDCs) group, said the deal fell short of meeting the ambitious and much-needed annual climate finance commitment expected from richer nations responsible for the most damage to the climate.

Mr Fall explained that the climate crisis goes beyond environmental issues. He said its consequences such as land loss, food insecurity, water scarcity and displacement have become the daily realities for millions, especially in Nigeria.

He warned that Nigeria was at a critical crossroads and the front line of climate change, facing severe desertification in the north, erosion and rising sea levels in the south, and a dramatic weather pattern disrupting agriculture and livelihood.

He said the effect of the flood was detrimental to the fight for equality, threatened peace, led to poverty and threatened peace and stability.

Like the NHRC's Executive Secretary, Mr Ojukwu, Mr Fall stressed that the climate crisis has a direct and detrimental impact on human rights.

Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, added, "The impacts of climate change have dire consequences on human rights, including the rights of life, good health, food, water, and shelter... Climate justice demands that those who suffer the most from climate change receive adequate support and protection."

He also noted that the movement of pastoralists in search of grazing land is one of the causes of conflicts and insecurity.

Expert laments lack of lawyers in climate negotiation

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change Nkiruka Maduekwe who was present at the conference described her experience to nine Niger Delta States in Nigeria where they saw the impacts of sea level rising on coastal communities. This led to the launch of advocacy for the restoration of mangroves.

Ms Maduekwe, who is a lawyer, lamented the lack of lawyers in climate negotiation, citing her experience at COP29 where she was the only Nigerian lawyer represented there.

"You cannot talk about climate justice when the lawyers who should chase this do not understand climate change. Can this be changed?" She asked.

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), held in November, focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy.

At the opening ceremony of Monday's conference, Ms Maduekwe presented the ES of NHRC, Mr Ojukwu, the Climate Change Act, highlighting its significance in climate-related issues in the country.

The Climate Change Act was enacted in 2021 to provide a legal framework for addressing climate change and achieving net-zero emissions between 2050 and 2070.

She also noted that Nigeria was the second African country to have an explicit framework to govern and restrict climate change actions in Nigeria.

Human rights approach to solving climate and environmental crisis

Mr Ojukwu called on stakeholders to take decisive action to safeguard human rights in the face of climate change.

He suggested some steps to ensure this, including strengthening climate policies and institutions, climate adaptation and mitigation, and ensuring the implementation of human rights principles.

He also called for accountability in public tasks, investment in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and climate-resilient infrastructure, and public participation in climate decisions. He emphasized the need for enhanced climate finance and international support.

Mr Fall urged Nigeria to champion environmental justice and climate action by integrating climate justice into the legal and policy framework of the country.

He pledged the United Nations' support to Nigeria in addressing the challenges of climate and environmental degradation.