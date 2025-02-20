Nigerian State Bans Nightclubs As Hisbah Threatens Tough Actions

20 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Hisbah says the move aligns with its broader efforts to ensure residents continue their lives in line with religious and moral standards.

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned all nightclub activities across the state, citing Islamic principles and the need to uphold moral values.

The Hisbah Commander-General, Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), announced this in a statement issued in Katsina on Wednesday.

He ordered nightclub owners to shut down their establishments to curb immoral practices, protect societal values, and address security concerns in the state.

"The board warned that violators would face strict penalties. Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the order.

"We are committed to building a morally upright society and ensuring peace and security in Katsina State," the Hisbah commander said.

He said the board has informed relevant security agencies, including the state Commissioner for Internal Security, to enforce the directive effectively.

"This move aligns with Hisbah's broader efforts to ensure residents continue their lives in line with religious and moral standards," he said.

The state's agency had also in July 2024 Hisbah banned prostitution and gambling across the state.

"Hisbah is watching any person with funny hair-style and taking necessary actions against them in the state," a statement issued by the organisation at the time added.

