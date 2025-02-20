Nigeria: Kano Anti-Graft Agency, Bakers Agree On Bread Production

Following the recent uproar by members of the public on the reduction of the price of flour while the price of baked bread remains on the high side, the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC) and the Master Bakers and Caterers Association of Nigeria (MBCAN) have reached an agreement to increase the quantity and quality of their products as they maintain its price.

This is contained in a communique issued by PCACC on Wednesday following a meeting between the two parties represented by Muhyi Magaji from the agency and Jibril Hamza from the bakers association to resolve the public outcry.

During the meeting, the association insisted that despite reduction in the price of flour, which now sells for N58,000:00 per bag, as against N60,000:00 per bag, it would not be possible to reduce the price of bread due to the prices of other complementing items used in the production.

However, the association agreed that they will increase the size of bread as well as the quality to compliment the gesture of the marketers that earlier reduced the price of flour per bag.

"Sequel to the numerous complaints from the general public and the outcry on the social media alleging that, despite sharp reduction in the price of bags of flour, there is no corresponding reduction in the price of bread" part of the communique reads.

The PCACC chairman, Muhyi Magaji, invited the leaders of the association to resolve the situation.

"The meeting was fruitful and the Commission and the association have agreed on the following resolutions:

"The meeting debunked the claim in the public domain that bakers were buying a bag of flour at N90,000:00.

"Since the intervention of the Kano state government through the commission last year, the bakers were buying a bag of flour at N60,000:00.

"In recognition of the approaching of the holy month of Ramadan, some flour companies compassionately reduce the bag price of flour by N2,000. And this reduction only took effect last week" part of the communique says.

While the meeting appreciates and commends the flour companies for making the discount in their bag prices, the meeting also noted that the N2,000:00 reduction on flour price is not enough to cause the reduction in the price of bread.

The association agreed to improve the quality of it's bread by increasing it's gram to reflect the reduction in the price of flour, while PCACC promised to go forward by meeting with dealers of flour to ensure strict compliance of the price reduction.

The communique was signed by the anti-graft agency and the bakers association.