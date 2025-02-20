Sudan's RSF and Political Groups to Hold Joint Briefing in Joint Briefing in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan, in collaboration with political, civil, and social groups, as well as armed struggle movements, are set to hold a joint press conference on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Arboretum amidst ongoing efforts to address Sudan's political and security situation.

The press conference is expected to shed light on key developments, including the ongoing conflict, peace negotiations, and potential pathways to stability in Sudan.

This comes at a time when Sudan's military-led government has accused Kenya of meddling in its affairs--an allegation that Kenyan officials have denied.

The announcement follows a statement from Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which expressed its readiness to support peace efforts in Sudan. This came a day after Khartoum accused Kenya of violating its sovereignty by hosting a meeting of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

The Ministry, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, emphasized that Kenya has hosted many Sudanese refugees and has a history of facilitating dialogue "without any ulterior motives."

"The crisis in Sudan demands urgent regional and global attention. With its credentials as an enabler of peace in the region and across the globe, Kenya remains at the forefront of seeking solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. As a country, we have committed 2 million USD towards global and regional initiatives to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan," Mudavadi said in a statement released on February 19.

Sudan has called Kenya's decision to host Tuesday's meeting "tantamount to an act of hostility," particularly as it preceded a planned announcement of a parallel government by the RSF.

RSF Deputy Commander Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Dagalo led the Sudanese delegation at the government-owned Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, stating that a significant announcement would be made on Friday.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan between the military and the RSF has resulted in over 24,000 deaths and displaced more than 14 million people, according to the United Nations. An estimated 3.2 million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries.