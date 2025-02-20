Liberia: 'A Persistent Woman Can't Give Up' - Hon. Rebecca Yei Sam Urges Women to Stay Focused and Determined

Brewerville — A Member of Parliament from Sierra Leone and a leader in the Pentecostal Fellowship of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Rebecca Yei Sam, has urged women in the Mano River Union basin, particularly those of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, to remain steadfast and determined in their pursuit of progress.

Delivering the keynote address at the official opening of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church International's First General Women Conference, Hon. Sam emphasized that persistence is key to achieving success. The week-long conference, held under the theme "The Persistent Woman", was inspired by Luke 18:1-8.

Reflecting on her journey, Hon. Sam shared how her passion for serving humanity led her to establish various community-based organizations focused on advocacy and empowerment for women, youth, and children. She noted that this work laid the foundation for her eventual political career.

"I share a deep passion for women's empowerment and emancipation, alongside other like-minded women in Kono District. We have championed issues such as community development, environmental protection, and women in governance," she said.

Her advocacy earned her widespread recognition in Kono District, culminating in her historic election as the first female Member of Parliament from the district in Sierra Leone's 2018 General Elections. Since assuming office, she has remained committed to promoting gender mainstreaming, particularly through legislation and initiatives that improve the welfare of women.

She highlighted her efforts to support young women in her district, including the construction of a health facility, the establishment of a women's resource center, the creation of grants for women's groups, and the provision of learning materials for children to aid their education and self-reliance.

Hon. Sam, who also serves as the female chairperson of the Sierra Leone-Israel Friendship Caucus in Parliament, attributed her success to persistence and faith in God. She warned that a lack of perseverance is one of the main reasons many women fail to achieve their goals.

"Before my ascension to Parliament, I faced tough times. I gave birth to my first child during the war years. I started as an advocate in Kono District, a place that was among the last occupied by rebels due to its rich mineral resources. But I refused to give up. I challenge every woman here today to rise above obstacles and strive for their dreams," she said.

She urged women not to be discouraged by failures, stating that success comes to those who remain committed to their goals.

"Do not give up if you fail once or twice. Keep pushing forward until you reach your destination," she advised.

Hon. Sam also stressed the importance of balance in a woman's life, noting that a determined and responsible woman should not only seek personal success but also show love and care for her family, especially her husband.

Also speaking at the event, Rev. Mother Mariama Z. Brown, Chairperson of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church International First General Women's Conference, encouraged Liberian women to remain hopeful regardless of their circumstances.

"With focus, determination, and prayer, miracles can happen in anyone's life," she stated.

Rev. Brown shared her personal testimony, recalling how she and her husband endured hardships before reaching their current position in life.

"My husband and I were not born with silver spoons in our mouths, but we stood by each other through difficult times. Many people do not know the struggles we overcame before God blessed us," she said.

The First General Women's Conference of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, held at the New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal International Church in Brewerville, brought together delegates from all fifteen political subdivisions of Liberia and representatives from Sierra Leone.

The conference continues throughout the week, providing a platform for discussions on faith, resilience, and women's empowerment across the region.