Liberia: Supreme Court Suspends Two Judges for Ethical Misconduct

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has suspended two judges for one year following recommendations from the Judiciary Inquiry Commission (JIC) regarding ethical misconduct in their judicial duties.

The judges, Octavius B. Doe of the Monthly and Probate Court in Jaedae Statutory District, Sinoe County, and Magistrate Melvin Bah of the Paynesville City Court, were found guilty of violating multiple judicial canons.

The high court's ruling, delivered after a careful review of the case records and arguments presented, concluded that Judge Octavius B. Doe's actions--incarcerating and ordering the brutal beating of a complainant, Police Inspector Dee Clinton--violated the Judicial Canons. The court ruled that such conduct was in breach of ethical standards expected of judicial officers.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard-Wokollie stated that Judge Doe's actions constituted gross judicial misconduct and affirmed the JIC's findings and recommendation. The court, therefore, upheld his suspension.

Similarly, Magistrate Bah was suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay US$1,560 in damages to the complainant. The high court ruled that Magistrate Bah acted arbitrarily and outside procedural bounds by interfering in a case not formally assigned to him, in violation of judicial canons.

Counselors who served as amici curiae in the investigation included Cllrs. Benedict F. Sannoh, Denise S. Sokan, Kuku Y. Dorbor, and Aloysius Jappah, while Cllr. Festus K. Nowon appeared for Judge Doe.

Amicus curiae, meaning "friend of the court," refers to an individual or organization that is not a party to a case but provides expertise or insight relevant to the proceedings.

The Supreme Court's ruling mandates the Clerk of Court to officially notify the Court Administrator's office and all relevant parties of its decision.

The JIC, upon reviewing the complaint and responses from the accused judges, conducted an investigative hearing where both parties and their witnesses were present. The commission's findings categorized the judges' actions as unethical, unprofessional, and detrimental to fair justice, violating key judicial canons.

Judicial Canon Eight, titled "Public Interest," underscores that courts exist to promote justice and must operate with efficiency and integrity. It mandates judges to be meticulous in their rulings and court proceedings. Judicial Canon Thirteen, "Inconsistent Obligation," states that a judge must avoid conflicts of interest and obligations that could compromise their duty to the judiciary. Judicial Canon Thirty-Five, "Abuse of Discretion," warns that judges who engage in reckless, wanton misuse of judicial discretion are subject to disciplinary action.

The JIC determined that Judge Doe's actions, supported by substantial evidence, were in direct violation of these canons. The commission further stated that his conduct tarnished the judiciary's reputation and eroded public trust in the Liberian justice system.

Regarding Magistrate Melvin Bah, Justice Wokollie criticized his interference in a case beyond his jurisdiction. The ruling highlighted that Bah's decision to return property to a party without consulting the magistrate assigned to the case violated Judicial Canons Eight and Ten.

Counselors serving as amici curiae in Bah's case included Tommy N. Dougbah, Kuku Y. Dorbor, Bhartur Cora Holmes Varmah, and J. Awia Vankan. Counselor Joseph P. Gibson represented Magistrate Bah.

Justice Wokollie ordered that Magistrate Bah's suspension will remain in effect beyond the stipulated period if he fails to pay the ordered amount. The Clerk of Court was directed to inform all parties of the Supreme Court's decision.