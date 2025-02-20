Liberia: Supreme Court Rules in Favor of DSTV

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia delivers a significant ruling here, in favor of Consolidated Group Inc., owner of DSTV in Liberia, against rivals Satcom Communication Services and K3 Telecommunications.

The ruling, which was handed down on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, stems from an ongoing legal battle concerning unauthorized broadcasting of exclusive sports content.

The case began when Consolidated Group, led by General Manager Simeon Freeman, accused Satcom and K3 Telecom of violating content rights granted by MultiChoice Africa and SuperSports.

The content in question includes live broadcasts of high-profile football leagues such as the English Premier League and La Liga, which are exclusive to DSTV in Liberia. Consolidated Group claims it sustained substantial losses, totaling US$5.1 million, due to infringement by the defendants.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court rules that Freeman, as the authorized representative of MultiChoice Africa, had standing to file the lawsuit. The Court also rules that Satcom knowingly violated the content rights of Consolidated Group's principal, MultiChoice Africa, by broadcasting content without proper authorization. As a result, Satcom has been prohibited from continuing such broadcasts in the future.

The High Court further determines that the trial court had made an error in dismissing the case, stating that Consolidated Group had the legal capacity to initiate the action. The case has now been sent back to the Commercial Court for further proceedings, though the Supreme Court clarifies that the Commercial Court, sitting without a jury, will not be awarding damages. Instead, Consolidated Group is free to pursue its damages claim through appropriate legal channels.

In a decisive conclusion, the Supreme Court reverses the Commercial Court's initial ruling, directing that Satcom be barred from airing content owned by MultiChoice Africa, SuperSport, and BeIN Sports. Costs were awarded against Satcom Communication Services.

This ruling underscores the importance of protecting intellectual property rights, particularly in the broadcasting and media sector. The dispute began in 2019 when Consolidated Group filed its complaint against Satcom, K3 Telecom, and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), accusing them of illegally broadcasting exclusive sports content. The case highlights the legal complexities of content rights and broadcasting in Liberia and underscores the significance of adhering to agreements that protect intellectual property.

As this case unfolds, stakeholders in the media and telecommunications industries will be closely watching its implications for future content rights enforcement both here and in the region.