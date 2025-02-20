Africa: Souleymane Cisse, Father of African Cinema, Dies

Mali's renowned filmmaker and director Souleymane Cisse, who is considered one of the pillars of African cinema, died at a Bamako clinic aged 84.

His daughter, Mariam Cissé, confirmed his death, saying that he dedicated his life to his country, cinema, and art. The cause of his death was not shared.

Cissé made history as the first Black African director to win a feature film award at the Cannes Film Festival, earning the jury prize in 1987 for Yeelen (Brightness), a film inspired by the legends of the Bambara people. In 2023, he was honoured with the Carrosse d'Or, recognizing his bold and influential contributions to cinema, though the award was briefly stolen from his home in 2024 before being recovered.

Cissé was one of only two directors to win the Grand Prize twice at Burkina Faso's prestigious Panafrican Film and Television Festival (FESPACO).

Tributes are pouring in Cissé, honoring and praising his dedication to African storytelling.