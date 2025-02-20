Africa: Souleymane Cisse, Father of African Cinema, Dies

RFI
Souleymane Cissé.
20 February 2025
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Mali's renowned filmmaker and director Souleymane Cisse, who is considered one of the pillars of African cinema, died at a Bamako clinic aged 84.

His daughter, Mariam Cissé, confirmed his death, saying that he dedicated his life to his country, cinema, and art. The cause of his death was not shared.

Cissé made history as the first Black African director to win a feature film award at the Cannes Film Festival, earning the jury prize in 1987 for Yeelen (Brightness), a film inspired by the legends of the Bambara people. In 2023, he was honoured with the Carrosse d'Or, recognizing his bold and influential contributions to cinema, though the award was briefly stolen from his home in 2024 before being recovered.

Cissé was one of only two directors to win the Grand Prize twice at Burkina Faso's prestigious Panafrican Film and Television Festival (FESPACO).

Tributes are pouring in Cissé, honoring and praising his dedication to African storytelling.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.