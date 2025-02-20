South Africa: A Call for Justice for Iman and Gay Rights Activist Muhsin Hendricks

20 February 2025
Sonke Gender Justice (Cape Town)

Sonke is saddened by the murder of Muhsin Hendricks, a pioneering imam to have openly identified as gay. Hendricks was murdered in the Eastern Cape Province last weekend. The imam ran a mosque established as a sanctuary for queer and other marginalized Muslims.

His assassination is not only a direct human rights violation, but a demonstration of persistent homophobia, hate crime and violence in communities. Sonke strongly condemns this brutal act which goes against the sanctity of human life and re-echoes the backlash experienced by non-binary and LGBTQI communities, especially within faith-based settings. We extend our deepest condolences to Hendricks’ loved ones, and we stand against all forms of violence and encourage inclusion and tolerance.

“It is quite saddening to see such brutal acts of violence in the name of religion. Religious institutions are meant to be agents of peaceful coexistence. This calls for serious self-reflection within our religious communities on accountability mechanisms for such bigotry. We remain committed through our work to continue fostering messages of peace, justice and reconciliation in collaboration with the faith-based institutions.’’ said Bafana Khumalo, Sonke’s Co-executive Director. Sonke calls on the criminal justice system to intensify the search for perpetrators and hold them accountable for their actions.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sonke Gender Justice. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.