South Africa: A Call for Justice for Iman and Gay Rights Activist Muhsin Hendricks

Sonke is saddened by the murder of Muhsin Hendricks, a pioneering imam to have openly identified as gay. Hendricks was murdered in the Eastern Cape Province last weekend. The imam ran a mosque established as a sanctuary for queer and other marginalized Muslims.

His assassination is not only a direct human rights violation, but a demonstration of persistent homophobia, hate crime and violence in communities. Sonke strongly condemns this brutal act which goes against the sanctity of human life and re-echoes the backlash experienced by non-binary and LGBTQI communities, especially within faith-based settings. We extend our deepest condolences to Hendricks’ loved ones, and we stand against all forms of violence and encourage inclusion and tolerance.

“It is quite saddening to see such brutal acts of violence in the name of religion. Religious institutions are meant to be agents of peaceful coexistence. This calls for serious self-reflection within our religious communities on accountability mechanisms for such bigotry. We remain committed through our work to continue fostering messages of peace, justice and reconciliation in collaboration with the faith-based institutions.’’ said Bafana Khumalo, Sonke’s Co-executive Director. Sonke calls on the criminal justice system to intensify the search for perpetrators and hold them accountable for their actions.